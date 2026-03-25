Testing Severely Neglected VHS Tapes And CDs

Physical media has a certain amount of durability associated with it, a quality which is naturally determined by the way that they’re stored. Generally this does not involve being abandoned on the porch of a delipidated, abandoned house where the elements and any passing critter can have their way with it.

Exactly how playable would these VHS tapes and CDs still be? Whether it was out of a sense of burning curiosity, or for a similar reason that [Brady Brandwood] has a habit of adopting former seafood critters like lobsters as adorable pets, these items got recently collected and put to the test.

Normally VHS tapes are kept safely in a little sleeve or box in a dry, cool place, similar to CDs and DVDs. These particular items had however been left for at least a decade out in the open amidst the ransacked remains of abandoned homes. This meant that the VHS tapes were full of dirt and debris, and at least in one case with a spider nest that jammed up the thrift-store VHS/DVD combo player.

The CDs were cleaned and tried in a G5 iMac, with the obvious results there being that as long as the shiny layer with the data was intact, they worked fine. While a damaged disc tried to play somewhat, even the amazing audio CD error-correcting algorithms can not compensate for see-through gashes.

Perhaps the real surprise came from the VHS tapes, none of which had any protection from the elements other than the little plastic flap that keeps human paws from touching the tape directly. Although one tape looked somewhat moldy, after evicting a spider nest and some general clean-up, it played mostly fine.

One tape apparently it had a copy of The Land Before Time movie on it, while others contained various recordings, including of a concert with [Jerry Lee Lewis] and a recording of a Cartoon Network episode. Although the VCR’s head needed to be cleaned once during this whole test to remove some black gunk, none of the tapes seemed to show any signs of sticking, delaminating or any other issue commonly associated with degraded tapes.

This difference in physical durability between CDs and VHS tapes ought to not come as a surprise to anyone who has ever dropped a CD and saw the Scratch of Death™ on its shiny surface, yet the fact that the tapes survived what must have been years of Appalachian seasons is definitely somewhat impressive.