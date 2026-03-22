On Friday, Reuters reported that Amazon is going to try to get into the smartphone game…again. The Fire Phone was perhaps Amazon’s biggest commercial misstep, and was only on the market for about a year before it was discontinued in the summer of 2015. But now industry sources are saying that a new phone code-named “Transformer” is in the works from the e-commerce giant.

At this point, there’s no word on how much the phone would cost or when it would hit the market. The only information Reuters was able to squeeze out of their contacts was that the device would feature AI heavily. Real shocker there — anyone with an Echo device in their kitchen could tell you that Amazon is desperate to get you talking to their gadgets, presumably so they can convince you to buy something. While a smartphone with even more AI features we didn’t ask for certainly won’t be on our Wish List, if history is any indicator, we might be able to pick these things up cheap on the second-hand market.

On the subject of AI screwing everything up, earlier this week, the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported that The New York Times had started blocking the Internet Archive’s crawlers, citing concerns over their content being scraped up by bots for training data. The EFF likens this to a newspaper asking libraries to stop storing copies of their old editions, and warns that in an era where most people get their news via the Internet, not having an archived copy of sites like The Times will put holes in the digital record. They also point out that mirroring web pages for the purposes of making them more easily searchable is a widely accepted practice (ask Google) and has been legally recognized as fair use in court.

Assuming we take the NYT’s side of the story at face value, there’s a tiny part of our cold robotic heart that feels some sympathy for them. Over the last year or so, we’ve noticed some suspicious activity that we believe to be bots siphoning up content from the blog and Hackaday.io, and it’s resulted in a few technical headaches for us. On the other hand, what’s Hackaday here for if not to share information? Surely the same could be said for any newspaper, be it the local rag or The New York Times. If a chatbot learning some new phrases from us is the cost of doing business in 2026, so be it. Can’t stop the signal.

Switching gears to the world of aerospace, NASA’s X-59 supersonic research aircraft had to abort a test flight on Friday after just nine minutes in the air. The plane is designed to demonstrate techniques which promise to reduce or eliminate the sonic booms heard on the ground during supersonic flight, and is currently being put through its paces at Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California.

The space agency hasn’t clarified exactly what the issue was, but after the pilot saw a warning indicator in the cockpit, the decision was made to end the flight early so engineers could take a look at the problem. Given that the X-59 went on to make an uneventful landing, it sounds like things weren’t too dire. Hopefully, that means it won’t be long before the sleek experimental aircraft is back in the air.

Friday also saw the towering Space Launch System rocket return to the launch pad ahead of a potential April 1st (no, really) liftoff for Artemis II. There are about a million things that could further delay the mission, from technical issues to suspicious looking cloud formations over Cape Canaveral, but we’re certainly in the final stretch now. The 10-day mission will see four astronauts run through a packed schedule of experiments and demonstrations as they become the first humans to swing by the Moon since the Apollo program ended in 1972.

Finally, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has released a video taken by a drone flying around their collection of Cold War era aircraft. Seasoned FPV pilots will probably notice it’s not the most technically impressive flight out there, but it does provide some viewpoints that simply wouldn’t be possible otherwise. It’s also a bit surreal to see these aircraft, once the absolute state-of-the-art and developed at an unimaginable cost, collecting dust while a $300 drone that packs in higher resolution optics and far more processing power literally flies circles around them.

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