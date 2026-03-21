The Unreasonable Power Density Of Lithium-Ion

We’re all used to it by now, but I’d just like to reflect on how insanely power-packed lithium ion batteries are, and everything that’s afforded us. I’m trying to think of a gadget, a hobby, or nearly anything in my house that’s not touched by the battery chemistry.
I’m looking at my portable wireless keyboard in front of me, with a LiPo pack inside. Oddly enough, I’m charging it with a LiPo-based power bank, simply because the cable to the nearest USB-C adapter is too short. A gaming console, cell phone, and a DSLR camera are all within arms reach and powered with lithium.
It’s not just consumer stuff either. I fly FPV quads and airplanes for fun when I can, and of course those are made entirely possible by the combination of smaller brushless DC motors and their drivers, and the high-power-density LiPo packs that power them. For field recharging, I have a huge self-made LiIon pack that can keep them all in the air all day. These days, LiPo and LiIon tech is the heart of hacker projects big and small. Heck, we even powered this year’s Hackaday Supercon badge with a LiPo that allowed it to run all weekend on a charge for many folks, where in the past swapping out AAs during the event was commonplace.
The application that still blows my mind is that we recently got a solar installation on our roof, which means a huge LiFePo battery in the basement. And while it’s one thing to power noisy little quads on the battery tech, it somehow seems another to power our entire house, for multiple hours per day, from a battery. Granted it’s not a couple of AAA cells in a little black plastic box, but it’s simply amazing to run a washing machine, the fridge, the stove, and even the heating off of what amounts to a battery pack.
Of course, I’m aware of the costs of producing the cells, both in terms of money and the environmental damage. It’s not a free lunch, and I’m looking forward to both cleaner and cheaper energy storage chemistries in the future. But for now, I’m still in awe of the many options that lithium-based battery chemistry has brought us. May your pillows remain non-spicy!
4 thoughts on “The Unreasonable Power Density Of Lithium-Ion”
When I was a kid, I used to ask my father why airplanes (toy or otherwise) couldn’t use batteries, and he (he was a thermodynamics expert then working at NASA) explained that batteries didn’t have the necessary energy density and likely never would. He was a wise man so I took most of what he said as gospel. So you can imagine my surprise the first time I saw a battery-powered toy take flight. It was like seeing a unicorn. That’s how unreasonable lithium-ion batteries are.
I “FP” fly a Pipistrel Velis Electro – it’s a cute little Slovenian light aircraft that can carry two people for close to an hour and it’s COMPLETELY electric, courtesy of a pair of liquid cooled lithiums to the tune of about 22 kWh, outputting close to 60 kW at full throttle for takeoff. It’s really quiet remarkable, and I’m keenly aware that the advances in power and energy density over the years, not to mention the Nd magnets are what have made anything like this even remotely possible.
Still, the plane is has serious issues with commercial practicality due to the short duration of flight and 3+ hour charge time, but there’s only room for improvement.
Looking forward to this aspect of the future (anyway)
“we recently got a solar installation on our roof, which means a huge LiFePo battery in the basement”
That’s interesting, because I have a solar installation on my roof, but for me it somehow doesn’t mean I have a huge LiFePo battery in my basement…
The fact that my millimeter thin all-device slab that’s constantly connected to the collective online conciousness of humankind can run for a few days with gigahertz of CPU power, gigabytes of RAM, and hundreds of, even a thousand gigabytes of storage is insane.
And people still complain that they have to recharge every few days…..
We have what was just a few decades ago considered a supercomputer in our pockets powered by a little silver pouch that mostly doesn’t go pop, it’s literally science fiction in our hands.
Even Star Trek didn’t predict the utility of the smartphone.
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