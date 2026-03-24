Age-Verification And The World Before Social Media

Although it may be hard to believe for current generations, there was a time when the Internet and the World Wide Web were not as integrated into society as it is today. The only forms of online ‘social media’ that existed came in the form of IRC, forums, BBSes, newsgroups and kin, while obtaining new software for your PC involved generally making your way over to a physical store to buy a boxed copy, at least officially.

In this era – and those before it – age-verification already existed, with various goods ranging from tobacco and alcohol to naughty adult magazines requiring you to pass some form of age check. Much like how movies also got age-gated, so did video games, with a sales clerk taking a very good look at you before selling you that naughty puzzle game or boxed copy of Quake 3.

Today we’re seeing a big fuss being made about online age-verification, with the claim being that it is ‘for the children’, but as any well-adjusted adult can attest to, this is essentially a big bucket of hogwash.

Pearl Clutching

The concept of restricting certain types of drugs, entertainment, and the operating of automobiles and trucks to specific age groups is a popular one. The general reasoning is that you have to set a limit somewhere because you cannot have toddlers driving lifted 4x4s, smoking a big fat cigar, and chugging down a cold one. As for where set this limit, there is rarely more than scarce evidence for a particular age past childhood being more reasonable than any other, with claims of harm often being dubious at best.

To be fair, there is no ‘safe age’ for substances that are actively harmful to the body, such as the inhalation of tobacco smoke and the consumption of ethanol in alcoholic drinks. Consequently the age where for example imbibing ethanol is suddenly legal differs wildly, from 15 or younger to 25 or older, with 18 being a popular age. Here one line of reasoning pertains to when the individual in question can be considered to be mature enough to drink responsibly, thus preventing driving under influence and other irresponsible behavior.

In the case of exposing children to ‘harmful content’, whether in the form of video games or audiovisual entertainment, things get if possible even fuzzier, as proving that such content is indeed harmful is a tough ask. Realistically what we should primarily focus on as responsible adults and parents is the prevention of childhood trauma, as any reasonable person ought to be able to agree that inflicting trauma on a child is a certifiably Bad Thing.

In addition to this, there is also the importance of teaching children why certain types of behavior and excesses are bad, such as why you cannot drink soft drinks exclusively, why you need to eat your vegetables, why torturing small animals to death is absolutely not okay, and that Being Nice to Others is totally something to strive for.

Because children since time immemorial have sought to escape the suffocating hold of age restrictions, this raises the question of whether we can prove that this is in fact traumatic or in any way affects their behavior in a negative manner.

Dodging Restrictions

Although in the case of the pre-digital-everything age, sales clerks and adults had a lot more insight into what content you consumed, nobody really believed that with the right contacts you couldn’t get access to all the dirty magazines, violent video games and Parental Guidance (PG) or Adult Only (AO) rated movies.

The reason that I was playing Doom, Doom 2, Duke Nukem 3D and similar titles as a kid in the 1990s wasn’t due to me somehow passing as a certified adult or having an adult purchase it for me in a store, but because a computer-enthusiastic older cousin would copy them zipped up with ARJ across a bunch of floppy disks for me and my younger brother to enjoy. Think warez, but with a personal touch.

This kind of black market culture has always been pretty strong, from 1980s mix tapes and copy parties to buying copied audio CDs off someone at school by the late 90s, whether filled to the brim with explicit lyrics or not. This made ‘age restrictions’ mostly limited by one’s technological means and in how far one’s parents were aware of your illicit activities. Having your own TV and VHS/DVD player or multimedia-capable PC in your bedroom really broadened one’s horizons.

Considering that as a child I was also reading adult literature of the (mostly) non-nekkid variety, including the works of Stephen King and Jan Wolkers, as well as Lord of the Rings, there were many things that I did back then that were age-inappropriate. The main question remains whether any of that harmed or benefited me. This is a highly subjective question to ask, of course, but we do have some science to provide a more objective take on this subject.

Doomed To Violence

Back in the 1990s the idea that violent video games were causing children to become more violent got a lot of traction, mostly due to fighting games and first person shooters like Doom entering the scene. To some people, the premise that playing these games in which you use a variety of weapons and techniques to violently turn pixelated monsters and opponents into pixelated piles of viscera would not have any effect on the developing brain of children and teenagers seemed inconceivable.

The 1993-1994 US Senate hearings on video games came in the wake of the release of controversial games like Night Trap, Mortal Kombat, and by the 1994 hearing, also Doom. Effectively this is where video game ratings became an integral part of this new kind of media, with the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) being established for the US and Canada.

Yet despite the premise being that exposure to violence and pornography at a young age causes individuals to perform criminal behavior, the crime statistics do not bear this out. In fact, there was a much sharper rise since the 1950s in violent crime across the US, peaking at around 1990, when incidentally lead in the form of tetraethyl lead as a gasoline additive was phased out. This lends credence to the hypothesis that exposure to significant amounts of lead from a young age in one’s environment impaired cognitive development and resulted in said crime wave.

In a 2023 systematic review article by Virginia Lérida-Ayala et al. the causes of behavioral disorders in children and teenagers within the context of internet and video games are considered. Of note is that Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) is featured in the DSM-5, involving compulsive use of video games to the point that it impairs one’s ability to function.

This negative aspect is of course also contrasted with the positive effects of video games when it comes to things like socializing, cognitive skills and improved self-esteem.

In the review article it is found that playing a very large number of hours of video games per day is correlated strongly with negative effects, yet with the caveat that it’s important not to confuse the order of causality. A strong connection is found between ADHD and escaping into video games, in order to avoid the complexities of emotional and social interactions.

Much like with other types of addictions and substance abuse, they can often act as an escape from reality, in which case the solution does not lie in technological solutions like age restrictions or forcefully limiting the number of hours that a user can play as doing so would merely force the individual to find other forms of escape.

Yet even in these extreme cases of IGD the result is generally not violent or even criminal behavior, but rather a withdrawal from society. This contrasts with the final point being raised, with that of aggression and other forms of dysfunctional behavior, which when left uncontrolled can result in negative feedback from the child or teen’s environment. Yet here too underlying psychological issues such as OCD, depression, social anxiety disorder and so on would seem to be generally present.

In short, it would appear that violent and otherwise age-restricted content do not reprogram a child or teenager’s brain, but it can provide a coping mechanism for those who are dealing with certain mental and psychological issues. Or in other words, when a child or teen is feeling generally happy and content, there should be no negative effects from them indulging in video games and movies, even if they may be deemed to be not quite age-appropriate.

Traces Of Trauma

There are many ways in which a child can suffer trauma, but the primary question is whether exposure to age-restricted content can actually induce trauma. This somewhat goes back to the previous section where it’s important to not confuse the order of causality, as after all often trauma can precede problematic behavior rather than be caused by it.

Yet if we look at the list of the types of trauma, it’s not immediately obvious in what way voluntarily opting to listen to explicit lyrics, play violent or erotic video games, would in any way be ‘traumatic’. When contrasted with the list of childhood traumas, such a thing would seem to be rather benign as it’s done out of curiosity tinged with a hint of adventure due to it being ‘for adults’ or at least much older children.

When I look back upon my own experiences playing those violent games – with an occasional stop to pass a stripper in DN3D a few bucks to have them show me some very naughty pixels – it fills me more with a feeling of nostalgia rather than an overwhelming urge to acquire firearms or frequent a strip club.

I will admit that catching that the scene from Child’s Play where Chucky has been thrown into the lit hearth and comes walking out whilst on fire caused child me to fear walking into the dark garage later on. I would fortunately quickly get over that, though I’m still not a fan of snuff-type films like the Saw ones.

Ultimately, when it comes to childhood trauma, this doesn’t appear to be much of a reason to age-restrict certain types of content.

Anonymity Is Good

Since the arrival of so-called ‘social media’ the central tenet of never giving out your personal information which was front and center during the 1990s and 2000s got quite literally flipped around. Suddenly we had massive corporations practically begging you to give every last scrap of your personal information, every intimate detail of your daily life and with it every last second of your attention span. They even made an ‘everything device‘ for it in the form of a smartphone that practically ensures that you’ll never be alone with your thoughts again.

The upshot of this reversal is that instead of a mostly comfortable anonymous experience, suddenly every second that you’re awake has been turned into the equivalent of a schoolyard during recess, the watercooler banter at the office and similar social interactions. Along with this comes social anxiety, real-life bullying, and worse, with multiple studies indicating the real harm to children and teenagers in particular, but also to adults.

A recent response to this has been the introduction of social media bans for under-16 year olds, which by itself sounds like a good idea, but this fails to address the many problems that this introduces: from illicit access as demand remains, to the privacy nightmare that ensues as suddenly access to social media requires more stringent identification than accessing a pornographic website.

This raises many questions, such as whether ‘social media’ and the FOMO it introduces is a legitimate addiction, and whether we shouldn’t make being online more anonymous rather than enforce a rather dystopian ‘real name’ policy onto the populace. Contrast this to the old ‘don’t trust strangers’ adage that used to get hammered into the minds of young children, to prevent them from taking up offers from overly friendly people with candy-filled vans.

Modern-Day Safety

In how far do children today understand the dangers of the Internet? In a 2019 research article by Jun Zhao et al. a group of UK school children aged 6 – 10 were asked a range of questions in focus groups to see how they see these risks. Now that many children are practically raised by iPads and equivalents, it’s more relevant than ever that the adults in their environment teach them to be safe and to reinforce good online privacy behavior.

The paper was also summarized in an article by Chun Fei Lung, for those whose attention spans are beginning to drift at this point. A major take-away is that children will generally recognize situations that feel ‘scary’ or ‘annoying’, and they agreed that they should ask one of their parents about it before doing anything else.

Perhaps the scariest part is how trusting these children were when it came to platforms they were familiar with. We have seen issues recently pertaining to platforms like Roblox where such trust was exploited by unscrupulous adults, leading to age verification being implemented through the services of Persona. This same identity verification company has also been hired by Discord and has seen its services used in the UK and Australia for their respective online safety legislation.

This then gets us to the crux of modern day online safety, where online anonymity has been replaced with identify verification through private companies. It’s hard to shake the feeling that parental involvement and education campaigns by governments wouldn’t be significantly more effective here. As well as pose a significantly lower risk of having your identity stolen.

Of course, none of this is an easy issue to solve, and there will always be unscrupulous folk around, but treating age verification as some kind of technological silver bullet to a societal issue will always end in tears.