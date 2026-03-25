This week Jonathan chats with Milo Schwartz about Pangolin, the Open Source tunneling solution. Why do we need something other than Wireguard, and how does Pangolin fix IoT and IT problems? And most importantly, how do you run your own self-hosted Pangolin install? Watch to find out!
- GitHub: https://github.com/fosrl/pangolin
- How Pangolin Works: https://docs.pangolin.net/about/how-pangolin-works
- Y Combinator: https://www.ycombinator.com/companies/pangolin
Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or have the guest contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.
Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.
If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.
Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
One thought on “FLOSS Weekly Episode 867: Pangolin: People Can Lie”
I can’t imagine anything less interesting than listening to a bunch of generic dudes regurgitate internet slop they heard on the nazi social media site.
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