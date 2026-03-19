Artemis II Agenda Keeps Moon-Bound Crew Busy

With the launch of Artemis II from Cape Canaveral potentially just weeks away, NASA has been releasing a steady stream of information about the mission through their official site and social media channels to get the public excited about the agency’s long-awaited return to the Moon. While the slickly produced videos and artist renderings might get the most attention, even the most mundane details about a flight that will put humans on the far side of our nearest celestial neighbor for the first time since 1972 can be fascinating.

The Artemis II Moon Mission Daily Agenda is a perfect example. Released earlier this week via the NASA blog, the document seems to have been all but ignored by the mainstream media. But the day-by-day breakdown of the Artemis II mission contains several interesting entries about what the four crew members will be working on during the ten day flight.

Of course, the exact details of the agenda are subject to change once the mission is underway. Some tasks could run longer than anticipated, experiments may not go as planned, and there’s no way to predict technical issues that may arise.

Conversely, the crew could end up breezing through some of the planned activities, freeing up time in the schedule. There’s simply no way of telling until it’s actually happening.

With the understanding that it’s all somewhat tentative, a look through the plan as it stands right now can give us an idea of the sort of highlights we can expect as we follow this historic mission down here on Earth.

Test Drive in Orbit

The first day of Artemis II will be focused entirely on testing out the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) in the relative safety of low Earth orbit. Should any critical issues be found that would endanger the life of the crew, they can return home in a matter of hours — disappointed surely, but alive.

That might sound dramatic, after all, the Orion already flew on Artemis I back in 2022. But that was a relatively stripped-down version of the spacecraft, which was missing several key systems. Chief among them, the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS). This system provides breathable air, drinkable water, and manages the temperature, humidity, and pressure inside the capsule to provide the same sort of shirtsleeves working environment that crews have experienced on Apollo, the Space Shuttle, and the International Space Station.

Before performing the trans-lunar injection (TLI) burn that will send them on the way to the Moon, the crew will put the ECLSS through its paces. To stress test the system, the schedule even includes a period on the second day in which the crew will perform aerobic exercise using a flywheel-based device built into the capsule. Exercise is not strictly required on a mission as short as Artemis II, but the fact that the Orion can support such activity could be important for more ambitious flights in the future.

Assuming the ECLSS is operating as expected, the crew will move on to a series of tests that will demonstrate Orion’s ability to navigate and maneuver in close proximity to another spacecraft. This is not a capability that is actually required on Artemis II, but it will be absolutely critical for future missions. In Artemis III and beyond, the Orion will need to rendezvous and dock with a commercially developed lander that will be waiting for it in orbit, not unlike the Command Module and Lunar Module architecture of Apollo.

There won’t be a lander in orbit for Artemis II, and in fact, the Orion that’s flying this mission doesn’t even have a docking hatch. But they can still simulate the act of docking with another vehicle by using the spent upper stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, known as the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS), as a stand-in.

With this shakedown of the Orion complete, the crew will finish the day off by testing their connection to the Deep Space Network. This link will be vital as they journey beyond low Earth orbit, and this test must be completed successfully before the crew will be given the go-ahead by ground controllers to initiate the TLI maneuver that will set them on course for the Moon.

Setting Course for Luna

With all of the systems tests out of the way, the crew will focus most of their second day on preparing for and ultimately executing the trans-lunar injection burn.

In many ways, this is the most critical element of Artemis II. Up until the point that the TLI is initiated, the Orion can easily return home by simply slowing down and dropping back into the Earth’s atmosphere. But once the engines are fired and the vehicle is accelerated to the velocity necessary to intersect with the Moon’s gravitational sphere of influence, they are fully committed.

Interestingly, the completion of the TLI maneuver on day two marks the final major engine burn of the mission. Because Artemis II will be flying what’s known as a free-return trajectory, the same engine burn that puts them on course for the Moon also enables their return eight days later. That is, the flight path of the vehicle is such that it will go around the Moon and then “fall” back towards the Earth automatically.

This is a fault-tolerant flight path which will bring the spacecraft back to Earth even in the event of a propulsion failure. The same approach was used during the Apollo missions as a contingency should the spacecraft fail to enter into lunar orbit — a plan famously utilized to bring the crippled Apollo 13 home.

On the Road to the Moon

Once the TLI burn is completed, Orion is essentially “on rails” for the rest of the flight. A few minor course correction burns are expected over the next several days to fine-tune the spacecraft’s closest approach to the lunar surface, but later, its ultimate splashdown point back on Earth. Obviously you can’t correct a deviation in your course until you actually know how far off the mark you are, so the exact timing and frequency of these adjustments will need to be determined on the fly as the vehicle is in transit.

With the Orion sailing through its predetermined trajectory for the next few days, the crew will have time to perform various experiments and prepare themselves for the later elements of the mission. A number of medical tests are scheduled for this period to see how the crew is performing, and they will perform drills to determine how quickly they can get into their Orion Crew Survival System (OCSS) spacesuits in the event of a emergency.

The crew will also be given time to study the areas of the lunar surface they will be asked to photograph once the spacecraft makes its closest approach. Since the exact position of Orion relative to the Moon won’t be known until the vehicle is on its way, the crew can’t really prepare ahead of time. Once the Orion is on course, ground controllers will be able to calculate what parts of the lunar surface will be visible through the windows, and can inform the crew as to the points of interest that they would like close-up imagery of.

The Big Day

If everything goes according to plan, day six of the mission should see the Orion capsule swing around the far side of the Moon at a distance of less than 10,000 kilometers. The only thing officially on the schedule for this period is, as you might expect, lunar study.

As Artemis II won’t be entering into lunar orbit, this is the only chance the astronauts will get to gather video and images of the surface. They’ll document all of their observations, some of which will need to be recorded and transmitted back to Earth later as mission control will lose contact with the crew for about an hour while the Moon itself is between Earth and Orion.

Soon after the spacecraft emerges from this communications blackout, its expected that scientists on the ground will get a chance to interview the crew about what they saw while the memory is still fresh in their minds.

Given the flurry of activity expected in this relatively brief period, the crew will remain largely off-duty for day seven so they can rest up for the final leg of the mission.

Heading Back Home

With the Moon officially behind them, the final three days of the mission will be largely focused on the splashdown and recovery procedures. It’s expected that several course correction burns will be performed during this period to fine-tune the spacecraft’s course and bring it down safely in the Pacific Ocean. In between these maneuvers, the crew is also scheduled to demonstrate manual attitude control of the Orion.

There are a few more experiments to perform and a bit of housekeeping to do, but it’s safe to say that — save for the fiery reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere — the most exciting aspects of the mission are all completed by this point. There is however one experiment that stands out: on day eight the crew will perform a radiation drill meant to simulate a solar flare, and will use supplies stored in the capsule to quickly erect a radiation shelter. A suite of radiation sensors will be used to determine the effectiveness of the makeshift shielding.

Must-See TV

Most of the people reading this weren’t alive to follow along with the Apollo missions as they happened, and have only experienced them in a historical context. We’ve seen the photos, watched the recordings, and read first-hand accounts from the astronauts. But there has always been a certain detachment — we know that humanity visited the Moon in the same way we know of Marco Polo’s travels through Asia or Edmund Hillary’s trek up Mount Everest. It’s something that happened in a bygone era, the accomplishments of another generation.

But Artemis II and the missions that follow it represent a new generation; an adventure that we’ll all get the chance to experience together in real-time. NASA will be bringing the full capabilities of the Internet and social media to bear, and the world will get to watch every moment unfold in high-definition. If the weather holds and there are no technical issues, we should be seeing the crew work their way though this ambitious agenda in just a few weeks.