Hackaday Links: January 12, 2025

The big news story of the week of course has been the wildfires in California, which as of Saturday have burned over 30,000 acres, destroyed 12,000 structures, caused 150,000 people to evacuate, and killed eleven people. Actually, calling them wildfires underplays the situation a bit because there are places where they’ve clearly become firestorms, burning intensely enough to create their own winds, consuming everything in their path in a horrific positive feedback loop. We’ve even seen fire tornados caught on video. We’ve got quite a few connections to the affected area, both personally and professionally, not least of which are all our Supplyframe colleagues in Pasadena, who are under immediate threat from the Eaton fire. We don’t know many details yet, but we’ve heard that some have lost homes. We’ve also got friends at the Jet Propulsion Labs, which closed a few days ago to all but emergency personnel. The fire doesn’t seem to have made it down the mountain yet, but it’s very close as of Saturday noon.

Unfortunately, there’s not much any of us can do except watch and wait and hope for the best. But there is one thing we can not do, and that’s try to fly our drones around to get some video of the fire. That’s probably what some knucklehead was up to when a Canadian aerial tanker fighting the Pallisades fire sustained wing damage from a drone strike. The drone apparently hit the leading edge of one wing on the Canadair CL-145 Super Scooper, caving it in and grounding the plane. Taking an indispensable aerial asset like that out of the fight and endangering the lives of the crew and the firefighters working on the ground in close proximity to it is unforgivable, and the culprits better hope the authorities catch up to them before the justifiably angry victims of the fire do.

Speaking of other things not to do during a wildfire, you might want to think twice before keying up that Baofeng to call in a custom aerial water attack. That’s what the Federal Communications Commission accuses an Idaho amateur radio operator of doing during a 2021 fire near Elk River, Idaho, a stunt that’s going to cost him a cool $34,000 in fines. The FCC recently issued a forfeiture order that affirms the original judgment against Jason Frawley (WA7CQ). Our friend Josh (KI6NAZ) over at Ham Radio Crash Course has a great rundown on the FCC ruling and its implications, but the short story is that Frawley operated a radio outside of the bands he’s licensed to use to talk to US Forest Service aerial assets, apparently to call in a water drop in the area of a mountaintop repeater site. This created a dangerous enough situation that the incident commander left the fireground to find him and tell him to stop. Forest Service law enforcement officers later found Frawley and interviewed him, whereupon he admitted making the transmissions but said he was only trying to help. The FCC didn’t buy it, so now he’s on the hook for a huge fine. The lesson is simple — the FCC doesn’t mess around with enforcement, especially where public safety is involved.

On to more pleasant distractions! We got a tip on a fun website called Atlas of Space that you’ll want to check out. It’s an interactive visualization of the solar system which lets you see the current orbital locations of pretty much all the interesting stuff going around the sun. You can control which classes of objects are displayed, from the inner planets to the trans-Neptunian objects. There’s even a callout for Elon’s Roadster, which is currently outside the orbit of Mars, in case you wanted to know. The thing that’s nice is that you can control the view in three dimensions, which makes it easy to appreciate the complexity of our system. We never realized just how weird Pluto’s orbit was; it’s highly elliptical and very steeply inclined relative to the ecliptic. And that’s another thing — the plane of the ecliptic isn’t all that planar. The universe is a messy place, and our little corner of it is quite a bit more untidy than simple textbook illustrations would lead you to believe.

And finally, while a lot of progress has been made in making public places accessible to people in wheelchairs, there can still be significant barriers once they get inside a place. One we never thought of was the laboratory, where wheelchair users can face a slew of problems. Chief among them can be finding effective PPE like lab coats, which as any “lab rat” can tell you aren’t the easiest garments to sit down in. To remedy that, a group at University College London has come up with a prototype lab coat adapted for wheelchair use. It’s not clear what the modifications are, but if we had to guess we’d say it’s more or less a standard lab coat with the tails cut off, making it more like an apron from the waist down. The design group is currently testing the prototype and needs people to give it a try, so if you’re a wheelchair user working in a lab, drop them a line and let them know what you think.