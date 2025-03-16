“The brickings will continue until the printer sales improve!” This whole printer-bricking thing seems to be getting out of hand with the news this week that a firmware update caused certain HP printers to go into permanent paper-saver mode. The update was sent to LaserJet MFP M232-M237 models (opens printer menu; checks print queue name; “Phew!) on March 4, and was listed as covering a few “general improvements and bug fixes,” none of which seem very critical. Still, some users reported not being able to print at all after the update, with an error message suggesting printing was being blocked thanks to non-OEM toner. This sounds somewhat similar to the bricked Brother printers we reported on last week (third paragraph).

The trouble is, some users are reporting the problem even if they had genuine HP toner installed. Disturbingly, HP support seems to be fine with this, saying that older HP toner “may no longer be recognized due to new security measures.” Well, there’s your problem, lady! The fix, of course, is to buy yet more genuine HP toner, even if your current cartridge still has plenty of life left in it. That’s a pretty deplorable attitude on HP’s part, and more than enough reason to disable automatic firmware updates, or better yet, just disconnect your printer from the Internet altogether.

Here’s a pro-tip for all you frustrated coders out there: no matter how hard the job gets, planting a logic bomb in your code is probably not the right way to go. That’s the lesson that one Davis Lu learned after being convicted of “causing intentional damage to protected computers” thanks to malicious code he planted in his employer’s system. Apparently not optimistic about his future prospects with Eaton Corp. back in 2018, Lu started adding code designed to run a series of infinite loops to delete user profiles. He also went for the nuclear option, adding code to shut the whole system down should it fail to find an Active Directory entry for him. That code was apparently triggered on the day he was fired in 2019, causing global problems for his former employer. Look, we’ve all been there; coding is often lonely work, and it’s easy to fantasize about coding up something like this and watching them squirm once they fire you. But if it gets that bad, you should probably put that effort into finding a new gig.

Then again, maybe the reason you’re dissatisfied with your coding job is that you know some smart-ass LLM is out there waiting to tell you that you don’t know how to code. That’s what happened to one newbie Cursor user who tried to get help writing some video game code from the AI code editor. The LLM spat back about 750 lines of code but refused to reveal the rest, and when he asked to explain why, it suggested that he should develop the logic himself so that he’d be able to understand and maintain the code, and that “Generating code for others can lead to dependency and reduced learning opportunities.” True enough, but do we really need our AI tools to cop an attitude?

And finally, if you’re anything like us, you’re really going to love this walking tour of a container ship’s mechanical spaces. The ship isn’t named, but a little sleuthing suggests it’s one of the Gülsün-class ships built for MSC in 2019, possibly the MSC Mina, but that’s just a guess. This 400-meter monster can carry 23,656 twenty-foot equivalent units, and everything about it is big. Mercifully, the tour isn’t narrated, not that it would have been possible, thanks to the screaming equipment in the engine room. There are captions, though, so you’ll at least have some idea of what you’re looking at in the immaculately clean and cavernously huge spaces. Seriously, the main engine room has to have at least a dozen floors; being on the engineering crew must mean getting your steps in every day. The most striking thing about the tour was that not a single other human being was visible during the entire hour. We suppose that’s just a testament to how automated modern vessels have become, but it still had a wonderfully creepy liminal feeling to it. Enjoy!