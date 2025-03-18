There are all kinds of expensive beauty treatments on the market — various creams, zappy lasers, and fine mists of heavily-refined chemicals. For [Ruth Amos], a $78,000 LED bed had caught her eye, and she wondered if she could recreate the same functionality on the cheap.
The concept behind [Ruth]’s build is simple enough. Rather than buy a crazy-expensive off-the-shelf beauty product, she decided to just buy equivalent functional components: a bunch of cheap red LEDs. Then, all she had to do was build these into a facemask and loungewear set to get the same supposed skin improving benefits at much lower cost.
[Ruth] started her build with a welding mask, inside which she fitted red LED strips of the correct wavelength for beneficial skin effects. She then did the same with an over-sized tracksuit, lacing it with an array of LED strips to cover as much of the body as possible. While it’s unlikely she was able to achieve the same sort of total body coverage as a full-body red light bed, nor was it particularly comfortable—her design cost a lot less—on the order of $100 or so.
Of course, you might question the light therapy itself. We’re not qualified to say whether or not red LEDs will give you better skin, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen a DIY attempt at light therapy.
9 thoughts on “DIY Your Own Red Light Therapy Gear”
Well, looks like the times of ripping off esoteric people are gone. Now its the time to build some weird stuff and call it “beauty therapy”.
Mark my words.
Not long and someone will build a suit filled with piezo buzzers and call it “acoustic frequency hormonizer” and state it betters your skin by harmonizes your resonances or some BS.
You mean like the Schumann resonance gadgets on aliexpress?
At least this is mostly harmless and the originals are only separating rich idiots from their money.
But, it’s reminiscent of the woo woo gadgets which are sold with implied claims of being alzheimers, cancer, whichever nasty life limiting disease they care to name treatments and allegedly work by shining lights of different colours in various patterns/frequencies onto bits of the body.
I wish the slime who prey on the desperate were afflicted with the disease they’re claiming to cure with their BS.
ChatGPT: “There are several scientific studies that demonstrate the effectiveness of red light therapy for skin care. For instance, a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that low-level red and infrared light therapy can significantly increase the production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in skin cells. This suggests potential benefits such as enhanced skin texture, reduced wrinkles, and improved skin elasticity
Another study outlined in BMJ Open is focused on comparing the effects of red and amber LED light on facial aging. This research is designed as a randomized controlled trial and aims to specifically evaluate the reduction in the volume of periocular wrinkles, highlighting the potential rejuvenation effects of red light therapy on the skin
These studies indicate that red light therapy can be a beneficial treatment for improving skin health and appearance, supporting its use in clinical and cosmetic dermatology.”
https://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(19)33160-3/abstract
https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/8/5/e021419
Okay but what does the red light actually do? I watched the entire video, and I still don’t know this.
Read scientific papers I linked above.
Changing all my computer applications to a red theme now… look at that screen glow, although my room now looks like the inside of an old submarine in battle mode. But we can’t have wrinkles…
Nice YouTube thumbnail, I can’t wait to watch this video. /s
HaD is now into chakras.
