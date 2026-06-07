Hackaday Links: June 7, 2026

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey isn’t hitting theaters for another month or so, but if you’re already planning your trip to the cineplex, you may want to check out this page on the movie’s website which lets you view the trailer in the six (!) different formats it’s being released in.

We don’t really have an opinion on the big-screen adaptation of the epic tale as a piece of media, but from a technical standpoint, it’s interesting to see how the viewing experience changes between the 70mm IMAX version with an aspect ratio of 1.43:1 and the 35mm cut at 2.39:1. Unfortunately, the website offers no way to approximate what the movie will look like once compressed, streamed over the Internet, and displayed on a cheap TCL TV, to say nothing of how the viewing experience will be impacted should you watch the movie on your phone by way of a series of short YouTube clips while going to the bathroom. Maybe Nolan is saving that for his next film.

If you head over to the movies in one of Waymo’s vehicles, you can feel a little better about the long-term ecological impact of your trip thanks to a recently announced partnership between the autonomous car maker and B2U Storage Solutions. Under the agreement, old batteries pulled from Waymo’s fleet of self-driving electric cars will get a second life as localized grid storage.

The idea is that batteries which no longer hold enough charge to power a robo-taxi should still have enough capacity to store the energy produced by renewable sources so it can be doled out later when the demand goes up. By installing these batteries in the cities that Waymo actually operates their vehicles in, they don’t have to worry about shipping them around either — they can just yank them out of the car, and wire them right into the grid. Of course, eventually the batteries will be too cooked to adequately perform in this role as well, but this should give them a few more productive years before they get torn down and scrapped.

Speaking of scrapping, the Ladybird project has announced a pretty radical change for an open source project: as of Friday no public pull requests to the codebase will be accepted, and the only people who can make changes to the code will be the official maintainers. The license for the project isn’t changing, so folks are still free to create forks and modify the code of the scratch-built browser however they wish, but they’ll have to do so with the understanding that their changes will likely never get merged back upstream.

So why the change? You probably guessed it already: they are sick of people sending in patches developed with AI. We’ve talked about this issue previously, and the Ladybird devs are hardly the only ones struggling to separate the wheat from the vibecoded chaff. For what it’s worth, the announcement makes it clear that the team isn’t necessarily against the responsible use of AI in software development. Their concern stems more from the fact that AI lets anybody and everybody produce code that at least looks valid, and it makes it harder to figure out what’s good and worthy of inclusion and what should probably stay in somebody’s personal repo.

On the subject of software development, health-conscious free software aficionados will be excited to hear that the GNUtrition project hit version 0.33 on Friday. For those keeping track, the free-as-in-speech tool for *nix nerds looking to keep track of their caloric intake hasn’t seen a major release since 2012. The update takes into account the latest US Department of Agriculture (USDA) dietary data, and somewhat surprisingly, switches the whole codebase from Python 2 to pure C. Patches which would have allowed the new build of GNUtrition to calculate the nutritional value of substances eaten off of one’s shoe were mysteriously vetoed from the highest levels of the Free Software Foundation.

One more software link for the road: assuming it hasn’t been taken down by Nintendo’s rabid lawyers by the time this hits the front page, check out this WebASM port of Pokemon Emerald that you can play right in the browser.

The game came out more than 20 years ago for the Game Boy Advance, so the fact that it can run in a modern browser isn’t exactly shocking given how much of today’s software lives on the web. But we still love seeing these decompilation efforts and all the hacks that are made possible once you’ve got the code to work from rather than having to emulate the original system.

Finally, the good folks at iFixit have released a video wherein they take apart fake Apple products that were purchased in the electronics wonderland of Shenzhen. As you might expect, the gadgets they picked up all look fairly convincing at arm’s length, but many of their features don’t actually work and their internals are cobbled together with random ill-fitting bits and bobs.

At the end of the video they do note that the knock-offs are in general easier to take apart than their Cupertino counterparts, but that this doesn’t really help with their repairability or long-term viability as you’ll likely have a hell of a time tracking down replacement parts for the Number 1 Best AirPoods Max.

See something interesting that you think would be a good fit for our weekly Links column? Drop us a line, we’d love to hear about it.