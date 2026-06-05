Hackaday Podcast Episode 372: PopTubers, Shifty Semiconductors, And Shelving Shelf Labels

This week, we’re shaking things up a little, with Tom Nardi still in the host seat, and someone besides Al Williams in the other, namely Kristina Panos.

In Hackaday news, we have a new Frikkin’ Lasers Challenge going on now, although we acknowledge that no one can actually enter their project into it at the moment. We hope to have that fixed in short order. Procrastinators, disregard.

You’ll have to wait another week for the triumphant return of What’s That Sound, but we do have an audio mailbag for you this week. Thanks, Dillon!

We look at loading SEGA games from a vinyl record, discuss a really cool project that puts live plane data on your ceiling, and debate the name ‘PopTuber’. We also discuss DIY routers, and stress over the future of electronic shelf labels.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

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Download in DRM-free MP3 and share it with your favorite PopTuber.

Episode 372 Show Notes:

News:

Mailbag:

Dillon asks the crew whether they take notes while working on projects, and how. And how!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: