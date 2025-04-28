The Star Trek tricorder was a good example of a McGuffin. It did anything needed to support the plot or, in some cases, couldn’t do things also in support of the plot. We know [SirGalaxy] was thinking about the tricorder when he named the Tinycorder, but the little device has a number of well-defined features. You can see a brief video of it working below the break.
The portable device has a tiny ESP32 and a battery. The 400×240 display is handy, but has low power consumption. In addition to the sensors built into the ESP32, the Tinycorder has an AS7341 light sensor, an air quality sensor, and a weather sensor. An odd combination, but like its namesake, it can do lots of unrelated things.
The whole thing goes together in a two-part printed case. This is one of those projects where you might not want an exact copy, but you very well might use it as a base to build your own firmware. Even [SirGalaxy] has plans for future developments, such as adding a buzzer and a battery indicator.
This physically reminded us of those ubiquitous component testers. That another multi-purpose tester that started simple and gets more features through software.
One thought on “Tinycorder Isn’t Quite A Tricorder, But…”
Seeing the spanish menu reminded me of something I have been meaning to do.. look up HaD like content in languages I practice on DuoLingo for more experience and vocab in something that interests me. That’s easier said than done though. What to use for search terms?
How do you translate hacker (and get the right context), maker (interesting he had maker in his credits), hackerspace, etc… I’m doing Esperanto, Spanish, German, French and Russian myself but others in the comments might be interested in other languages.
