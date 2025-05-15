Not A Sewing Machine: A Multimedia Briefcase

When you think of Singer, you usually think of sewing machines, although if you are a history buff, you might remember they diversified into calculators, flight simulation, and a few other odd businesses for a while. [Techmoan] has an unusual device from Singer that is decidedly not a sewing machine. It is a 1970s-era multimedia briefcase called the Audio Study Mate. This odd beast, as you can see in the video below, was a cassette player that also included a 35mm filmstrip viewer. Multimedia 1970s-style!
The film strip viewer is a bright light and a glass screen with some optics. You have to focus the image, and then a button moves the film one frame. However, that’s for manual mode. However, the tape could encode a signal to automatically advance the frame. That didn’t work right away.
Luckily, that required a teardown of the unit to investigate. Inside was a lot of vintage tech, and at some point, the auto advance started working somewhat. It never fully worked, but for a decades-old electromechanical device, it did pretty well.
We do, sometimes, miss what you could pull off with 35mm film.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)