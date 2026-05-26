After the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) began operations in 2022, it soon made a tantalizing discovery in the form of mysterious red dots: small, red-tinted astronomical objects of unknown origin and composition. So far well over 300 of such little red dots (LRDs) have been identified, with many theories on what they are. Fortunately the Chandra X-ray Observatory recently added some more clues as detailed in an accompanying paper.
Current theories include them being a form of primordial galaxy, or a supermassive black holes embedded in a dense gas cloud. The LRD discussed in the paper with the designation 3DHST-AEGIS-12014 was found to emit X-rays unlike other LRDs. By comparing the data between JWST and Chandra for this LRD it lends credence to the theory that these LRDs are a transitional phase as a supermassive black hole ingests the material of said gas cloud.
X-rays produced during this can sometimes make it out of the gas cloud, after which we can observe it. If that’s the case, these LRDs should cease to exist the moment the black hole has consumed enough of the cloud, which is something that we may be able to find evidence for if we’re lucky.
This adds just another reason why keeping the Chandra X-ray Observatory mission funded, after it narrowly got saved in 2024.
5 thoughts on “Figuring Out What James Webb’s Mysterious Little Red Dots Are”
Why a dust cloud? Why might they not be the end game after a super massive black hole has consumed almost all the matter in a galaxy?
i’m not an expert but my impression is that black holes don’t emit much, but the cloud of matter rushing into them will heat up and emit as it gets nearer the black hole. so it needs a cloud to glow
Don’t read, I’m just being silly:
Remember those little yellow dots your printer puts out as a watermark for tracking? Maybe we can now find out the hostname of the computer the universe runs on and the universe’s filename. And maybe if it’s currently being played by a small kid, which would explain a lot of things recently…
Nah, those are probably dead (hot) pixels
Just Trisolarans jokes…
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