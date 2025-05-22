You Can 3D Print These Assistive Typing Tools

Typing can be difficult to learn at the best of times. Until you get the muscle memory down, it can be quite challenging. However, if you’ve had one or more fingers amputated, it can be even more difficult. Just reaching the keys properly can be a challenge. To help in this regard, [Roei Weiman] built some assistive typing tools for those looking for a little aid at the keyboard.

The devices were built for [Yoni], who works in tech and has two amputated fingers. [Roei] worked on many revisions to create a viable brace and extension device that would help [Yoni] type with greater accuracy and speed.

While [Roei] designed the parts for SLS 3D printing, it’s not mandatory—these can easily be produced on an FDM printer, too. For SLS users, nylon is recommended, while FDM printers will probably find best results with PETG. It may also be desirable to perform a silicone casting to add a grippier surface to some of the parts, a process we’ve explored previously.

The great thing about 3D printing is that it enables just about anyone to have a go at producing their own simple assistive aids like these. Files are on Instructables for the curious. Video after the break.