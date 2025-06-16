Expanding Racks In The Spirit Of The Hoberman Sphere

If you’re a mechanical engineering wonk, you might appreciate this latest video from [Henry Segerman] wherein he demonstrates his various expanding racks.

[Henry] explains how the basic “double-rack” unit can be combined to make more complex structures. These structures are similar in spirit to the Hoberman sphere, which is a compact structure that can be expanded to fill a large space.

The double-rack units get a lot more interesting when you combine two or more of them. They each have rails that accommodate additional double-racks, holding the double-racks together. Because of how the gears from each double-rack are connected to the teeth of the others, expanding two double-racks causes all connected units to also expand.

Through the rest of the video, [Henry] shows you the marvelous myriad ways the basic structures can be combined to make remarkable expanding racks. He also explains some of the missteps and gotchas that his latest designs avoid based on his experience.

