Putting The M In A UNI-T MSO

[Kerry Wong] points out that the Uni-T MSO oscilloscopes have a logic analyzer built in — that’s the MSO, or Mixed Signal Oscilloscope, part — but you have to add the probes. He shows you how it works in a recent video below.

He’s looked at the scope’s analog capabilities before and was not unimpressed. The probes aren’t inexpensive, but they do unlock the mixed signal capabilities of the instrument.

Although simple logic analyzers are very affordable today, having the capability integrated with your scope has several advantages, including integrated triggering and the simple convenience of being able to switch measurement modes with no problem.

In many cases, being able to do things like decode UART signals without dragging out a laptop and firing up software is a nice feature. If all you’ve used are the super-cheap USB logic analyzers, you may find some of the features of a more serious instrument surprising.

Is it worth the extra expense? That depends on you and what you are doing. But if you ever wondered if it was worth splurging on digital probes for a UNI-T scope, [Kerry] can help you decide.

Not that simple logic analyzers aren’t useful, and they certainly cost less. Some of them will even work as a scope, too.