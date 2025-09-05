Restoring A Cheap Fume Hood

Semiconductor fabrication is complicated requiring nasty chemicals for everything from dopants to etchants. Working with such chemicals at home is dangerous and after releasing hydrochloride acid fumes into his lab, [ProjectsInFlight] decided the time was right to get one for a mere $200.

I can hear the readers down in the comments already saying, “why not just make one?” But a properly engineered fume hood provides laminar flow which absolutely ensures no leakage of fumes out of the hood. However, such proper engineering comes with an impressive price tag, so the used market was the only choice. This is less dangerous then it sounds as companies are required by both OSHA and the EPA to clean their fume hoods before removal, so no chemical residue should remain after purchase.

After inspecting a more expensive unit, [ProjectsInFlight] bought a smaller unit destined for the scrap heap. Very little work was required to get it actually working. Some LED lighting and cleaning got the machine in a workable condition. A neatly welded table was built for the hood with an acrylic painted plywood work surface. While professional fume hoods use solid epoxy work tops, these are expensive, and polyurethane should be fine. A high flow rate fan neatly tied up the fume hood restoration.

However, merely having a fume hood is not enough for some. Therefore, [ProjectsInFlight] turned to his lathe to create a lab rack. This device is a kind of ladder looking thing which provides numerous mounting points for clamps making chemistry easier and safer. Some careful and somewhat sketchy machining resulted in a professional looking lab rack for a fraction of the professional price tag. The whole project was neatly tied up with machined chilled water and vacuum inlet ports.

