Ask Hackaday: How Do You Feel About Electronic Shelf Labels?

Unless you’ve spent the last few years locked indoors and had all of your goods delivered to you — a not entirely implausible situation, given our audience — you’ve likely noticed the growing popularity of electronic shelf labels (ESLs). They’ve been a common sight in grocery stores like Aldi for some time, and major retailers such as Walmart and Home Depot have been expanding their use of the technology.
On the surface, it makes perfect sense. With electronic ink displays, you can create a price tag that looks enough like a paper label that the customer’s experience isn’t really any different, but the retailer doesn’t have to send somebody out to update the prices. Sure, the upfront cost is higher than a roll of sticky paper, but theoretically, the ESLs should pay for themselves thanks to the reduced labor costs.
It’s the sort of high-tech solution to a common problem that one of us would have come up with. If this were a decade ago, we wouldn’t have been surprised to see something like this get entered into the Hackaday Prize. It might have even won.
Now that the technology is becoming commonplace, there’s even more reason for hardware hackers to be interested in it. Since most of these tags will show whatever image you beam over to them via radio or infrared, we’ve seen a number of projects that repurpose second-hand tags as convenient data displays.
Rather than showing the price of milk, they can show the current price of Bitcoin. Or maybe you’d like to stick them up all over the house to display the weather forecast and your family calendar. They’ve been repurposed as badges at hacker cons, and at least one industrious hacker has used a discarded ESL to show an alert whenever a new episode of the Hackaday Podcast drops.
But not everyone is happy about ESLs. Recently, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union released the results of a poll showing that most American consumers are opposed to ESLs, citing concerns that the technology would ultimately lead to higher prices.
With Great Power Comes…
The rejection of electronic shelf labels isn’t just about automation taking over a job that humans used to do, although that’s likely part of it. What’s got most consumers worried is what happens in the future once ESLs are the norm. There’s growing concern that the ability to rapidly and remotely update an item’s price will enable retailers to implement aggressive dynamic pricing schemes that were previously impractical. When you don’t have to send out a teenager with a price gun for each change, there’s nothing stopping stores from updating item prices every hour.
Things get really worrying when you consider the possibilities should the ESL system get tied into other data sources, and artificial intelligence be given free rein to virtually put its thumb on the scale. It’s not hard to imagine the price of umbrellas going up when it rains, or a premium being put on a particular team’s merchandise after they win a big game.
Such practices are referred to as “surveillance pricing”, and according to the UFCW poll, as many as 75% of respondents believe that one day stores might even attempt to tailor the price of an item to the individual. Like something out of Minority Report, the price tag could jump up when it detects a more affluent shopper passing by — or at least, one with a higher credit limit.
To those who may say this all sounds a bit far-fetched, the reality is that surveillance pricing is already here for many goods and services. Anyone who’s ever booked a hotel room can tell you that the price goes up and down based on demand, and rideshare services like Uber and Lyft have never hidden the fact that they adjust fare prices in real-time. Online retailers such as Amazon also routinely offer personalized “deals” based on your shopping habits or search activity, although whether or not you actually save any money in these scenarios is up for debate.
Electronic shelf labels don’t make surveillance pricing possible, since it’s already happening every day online. Rather, it enables retailers to use those same techniques in their brick-and-mortar stores in ways that weren’t possible before.
A Double-Edged Label
As hardware hackers, we love electronic shelf labels, if for no other reason than all those e-ink displays eventually trickling down to us. But the ability to change prices on a whim and without the need for human interaction is troubling, especially when considering the pricing schemes that are already so prevalent online. For better or for worse, we’ve become accustomed to dynamic pricing when we buy things on the Internet, but that doesn’t mean we have to accept as an eventuality that the same practices will eventually come to the grocery aisle.
So, Dear Reader, where do you fall on the subject? Are you excited about the technological implications of turning each price tag into a tiny remotely-controlled computing device, or does the potential for misuse outweigh the benefits? If so, do you think there’s a path forward that allows stores to take advantage of electronic shelf labels while protecting the consumer? Let us know in the comments.
29 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: How Do You Feel About Electronic Shelf Labels?”
I think that may depend on where you live. I’ve never seen one (UK).
I was thinking the same. Whenever I see an article about re-purposing shelf labels I always check eBay and find… nothing of interest.
Maybe more about where you shop. In the UK I’ve seen them in Aldi, the Co-op, and Go Outdoors just in this last week.
Yeah, was gonna say that I’ve seen them plenty in those shops.
Maybe it depends where in the UK you live. London sometimes seems like a different country compared to where I live! (Rural almost-Midlands)
I’m in rural Cornwall, I’ve seen them in at least Co-op, and Lidl.
I’m in the US. The first time I saw one in store was last week, unless you count the one time I saw them in a shoe store 20 years ago.
Agree… And I do visit Aldi and other stores and have never seen one….but what I have seen is stores not displaying the price of said object, which I find odd, idiotic and genius at the same time. I guess time will tell which one wins.
Intriguing. UK also – my local CoOp, as well as Aldi use them, so they certainly are common around me
Same thing with digital (or QR code) menus.
It allows the restaurant to change prices based on time or season. Printing takes time/money.
Is it a good thing to have easily variable pricing?
At least the display tags aren’t siphoning your info through an app or website link like the QR codes can/do. I automatically assume if someone wants me to use a digital app of some sort they are gathering data.
Tags are probably less harmless than the app the stores often force you to use to get coupons nowadays…unless they are scanning MAC addresses through a distributed network or something.
But yes the cameras, apps and monitoring could very easily at this point create a tailored shopping experience based on income/status. Similar to the “l’idiot” scene from “LA story” [1]
[1] https://youtu.be/6jgJhAEcq6Q?si=a4GA6i0cKSOzzbdX
It’s already happening.
Customer data gathering via BLE positioning has been a thing for well over a decade, and it’s only gotten more precise. Right now it’s unlikely pricing is hyperspecific to the individual as that would be weird to see all the tags refresh as you turn the corner down an aisle. But it’s fairly easy to track where and when the regular big spenders hit the store on the way home and what they typically buy during those trips for Uber-style demand pricing.
Furthermore, the push for online ordering and curbside pickup even for brick and mortar stores skips the middle man and goes straight to traditional online dynamic pricing per customer, especially after COVID where we were almost dependent on them while they were highly subsidized.
I’m kind of neutral on variable pricing (as any economist will tell you, the price mechanism is a vital signal that allows the market to allocate resources) but my concern with these things is that the pricing could easily be updated too often. What happens if you walk into the store with $10 in your hand, grab a sandwich at $6.99 and a drink at $2.99… and then get to the checkout to find that in the time it took you to walk from the chill cabinet to there, the retailer bumped up the price of either or both items? What price do you pay? A sale is a contract between willing buyer and willing seller; you’d agreed to buy the sandwich at the advertised $6.99 price, and it’s effectively a bait-and-switch if the retailer then demands (say) $9.99 at the checkout. I guess you’d have the option of just leaving the item(s) there and walking out without them, but that’s going to result in more than a few cheesed-off customers.
The biggest point that consumer protection advocates have a hard time getting people to understand (at least with the communications that I have seen) is that many retail laws revolve around any pricing disputes being resolved by comparing the pricing on the shelf.
(ie, in a disagreement between the register and the shelf, the posted price is used)
These existing protections completely break when the price on the shelf can be changed automatically in both places, and will inevitably be to the disadvantage of the consumer and not the store.
And realistically, why does the price for a jar of pickles need to change multiple times a day or week like the stock market? I am not in here to buy pickle futures… Just damn groceries.
If you’re trying to get an avocado or mango that’s ripe when you want to eat it, you’re basically buying futures…
I dunno, maybe if they ad a disposable vape i would be game.
I would never steal the groceries, but these pricetags are tempting.
They make great e-waste! See openepaperlink.org
Where do you get them that they are sufficiently cheaper than just buying an e-Ink display that was meant for hobbyists, is brand new and complete with API documentation and libraries with great community support?
I was once excited about all the cheap displays that would be available but haven’t really found them yet.
Once someone figures out how to interface with them the price skyrockets. Once, you could buy a Chroma74 for $5. Now it’s $50.
Could this also lead to instantaneous price wars between stores lowering prices?
Lowering?
You’re so funny.
Surveillance pricing won’t work with shelf edge labels. With discrete sales (such as a hotel room), the interaction is atomic. You see the price and set in motion the purchase based upon that split-second.
In a supermarket, there is a disconnect between taking the item and paying for it, so you can’t link the price at the point of selection to that at the point of payment, and it is illegal (in the UK) for the two to differ.
I think the article muddles surveillance pricing with surge pricing. I’m not too worried about the former for grocery stores, but the latter is almost certainly coming. Increase the prices one hour before closing or before holidays when everyone is desperate to stock up, or just before an item runs out of stock.
Here in Austria we have those ePaper pricetags in almost all supermarkets since years and there are no negative issues coming up. it’s just a pricetag – they have been just printed on paper in tha past and now they are just replaced by a static electronic display. the staff still must go and reprogram every tag with a handheld device. They are not connected and can’t be reprogrammed over-the-air. They just save paper and I guess it’s less error prone (the programming device logs all tasks).
Demonizing such pricetags is just like being against electric lightbulbs in the past. It appears people are more retrogressive nowadays than 30 years ago – some just don’t keep the pace with technology.
They are commonplace in Germany, pretty much every store has exclusively only electronic labels. Tbh I don’t know what the fuss is about regarding pricing. Sure, stores can change prices often but if they couldn’t they would err on the higher side to have more margin. If they can adapt pricing easily the average will likely be the same and I as a consumer can go at times where the price is lower. It would be good to require stores to actually publish realtime prices since they are all digital anyway in the same way that gas stations are required to publish their prices in Germany, then I would really have the choice. Nowadays more people are working from home and would be able to go shopping when prices are lower.
The problem is that for some reason the personal are not informed much about them in some shops, because if one fails it takes ages for it to be replaced, where you would think it was walking to the back and getting a new one and entering its ID n the computer interface.
Maybe all that AI agent stuff will actually be used in such environment in the future where they ask it what to do and it’ll tell them to replace it and it’ll update the db to know what it is labeling, all done verbally.
I don’t think I know a supermarket without them btw.
I think it’s important to note that these tags are generally powered by two coin cells spot welded together in a plastic carrier which slots into the display housing. You’d need to change the batteries quite often to do surveillance pricing. On the other hand, RLCD price tags with a low-voltage four-wire bus running along the shelf would be perfect for that.
Simple legislative solution: Only allow physical retailers to change prices when closed or between midnight and 2 AM. local time.
Simple in concept. But as always, the devil’s in the enforcement.
At Walmart in US this is 100% in full effect. Changing price for individuals and sort of surge pricing.
Tagged price using e-ink was one price. The price online on the App (the clerks in store will price match the online / app price which is usually lower) was $1-2 cheaper.
When we rung it up using our club member number or whatever it was even cheaper. Not complaining in that one per se but the implications that different people are getting charged different prices and that you do t really know whet the price of a thing is means you can’t shop around as much.
I vote no.
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