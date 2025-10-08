Homebrew Dam Control System Includes All The Bells And Whistles

Over on brushless.zone, we’ve come across an interesting write-up that details the construction of a dam control system. This is actually the second part, in the first, we learn that some friends purchased an old dysfunctional 80 kW dam with the intention of restoring it. One friend was in charge of the business paperwork, one friend the mechanical side of things, and the other was responsible for the electronics — you can probably guess which ones we’re interested in.

The site controller is built around a Nucleo-H753 featuring the STM32H753ZI microcontroller, which was selected due to it being the largest single-core version of the dev board available. This site controller board features a dozen output light switches, sixteen front-panel button inputs, dual 24 V PSU inputs, multiple non-isolated analog inputs, atmospheric pressure and temperature sensors, multiple analog multiplexers, a pair of SSD1309 OLED screens, and an ESP32 for internet connectivity. There’s also fiber optic TX and RX for talking to the valve controller, a trio of isolated hall-effect current sensors for measuring the generator phase current, through current transformers, four contactor outputs (a contactor is a high-current relay), a line voltage ADC, and the cherry on top — an electronic buzzer.

The valve controller has: 48 V input from either the PSU or battery, motor phase output, motor field drive output, 8 kV rated isolation relay, limit switch input, the other side of the optical fiber TX and RX for talking to the site controller board, and connectors for various purposes.

If you’re interested in seeing this dam control system being tested, checkout the video embedded below.