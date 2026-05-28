Testing LFP Battery Failure Modes With Overcharging

As great as batteries are, it’s essential to understand their risks and how to keep them from going spicy. Recently there has been a bit of a fuss about the dangers of LiFePO 4 (LFP) batteries after someone’s dedicated LFP battery shed got shredded into matchsticks by a hydrogen explosion, following said LFP batteries having a thermal event. The thing about the LFP chemistry is that if it suffers such a thermal event, it generates hydrogen gas, which is one of the most explosion-happy gases known to man. This is demonstrated in a recent video by [Will Prowse].

To kick things off, a single prismatic LFP cell is overcharged for half an hour after it was already at 100% state of charge. This ultimately pops the vent as the cell begins to release hydrogen gas into the aquarium that the cell was placed in. Using a spark generator it’s then attempted to ignite the gas, which initially takes a bit as enough hydrogen has to collect first.

Once there’s ignition, however, it happily keeps burning as more and more hydrogen pours out of the by now bulging cell’s vent. If any other LFP cells had been nearby these too would be at risk of suffering thermal runaway, showing how just one bad LFP cell is enough to potentially set an LFP battery bank ablaze.

In a commercial setting you will have precautions such as hydrogen sensors, ventilation and spark generators to deal with any generated hydrogen gas, as well as blow-out panels in case things end up going squirrely in a hurry.

While a benefit of LFP chemistry is that it does not generate its own oxygen as with other lithium-ion chemistries, hydrogen gas is a major problem due to how incredibly volatile it is. It’s not just a headache with battery storage, but also in the nuclear power sector, where zirconium fuel rod cladding can very efficiently turn steam into hydrogen and oxygen. This was the reason why some of Fukushima Daiichi’s buildings suffered detonations, with the nuclear plant operator opting to not install recommended hydrogen gas mitigation systems.