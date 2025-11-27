Windows, macOS, and Linux are the three major desktop OSs in today’s world. However, there could soon be a new contender, with Google stepping up to the plate (via The Verge).
You’ve probably used Google’s operating systems before. Android holds a dominant market share in the smartphone space, and ChromeOS is readily available on a large range of notebooks intended for lightweight tasks. Going forward, it appears Google aims to leverage its experience with these products and merge them into something new under the working title of “Aluminium OS.”
The news comes to us via a job listing, which sought a Senior Product Manager to work on a “new Aluminium, Android-based, operating system.” The hint is in the name—with speculation that the -ium part of Aluminium indicates its relationship to Chromium, the open-source version of Chrome. The listing also indicated that the new OS would have “Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the core.” At this stage, it appears Google will target everything from cheaper entry level hardware to mid-market and premium machines.
It’s early days yet, and there’s no word as to when Google might speak more officiously on the topic of its new operating system. It’s a big move from one of the largest tech companies out there. Even still, it will be a tall order for Google to knock off the stalwart offerings from Microsoft and Apple in any meaningful way. Meanwhile, if you’ve got secret knowledge of the project and they forget to make you sign an NDA, don’t hesitate to reach out!
8 thoughts on “Google Is Building A New OS”
At least they do use the correct spelling! 😁
It won’t be much different than Android or Chromium, it will be as much a marketing tool that datamines customers, remember google bought Doubleclick which made google the biggest advertiser on the www, I plan on removing google from my life by switching from a smartphone to a cyberdeck running Linux
I’m not terribly trusting of a corporation that thinks completely preventing sideloading of unsigned software is a good way forwards.
Do you get paid to use it?
This time I’ll be staying far away right from the start.
Nope
Nyet
Nein
No effing way
A new OS, or Linux with some AI webservice slapped on top? [insert a Donnie Darko meme here]
AI at the core of an operating system? I can see some utility, adjusting process priorities or something, but I don’t think that’s what they mean. ChatGPT at the core of an OS? Sounds more like buzzword bingo.
At some point people are going to realise that what they’re calling AI is not a cure-all.
