[Rick] had a problem. His garage refrigerator was tasked with a critical duty—keeping refreshing beverages at low temperature. Unfortunately, it had failed—the condenser was forever running, or not running at all. The beverages were either frozen, or lukewarm, regardless of the thermostat setting. There was nothing for it—the controller had to be rebuilt from scratch.
Thankfully, [Rick]’s junk drawer was obliging. He was able to find an Arduino Uno R4, complete with WiFi connectivity courtesy of the ESP32 microcontroller onboard. This was paired with a DHT11 sensor, which provided temperature and humidity measurements. [Rick] began testing the hardware by spitting out temperature readings on the Uno’s LED matrix.
Once that was working, the microcontroller had to be given control over the fridge itself. This was achieved by programming it to activate a Kasa brand smart plug, which could switch mains power to the fridge as needed. The Uno simply emulated the action of the Kasa phone app to switch the smart plug on and off to control the fridge’s temperature, with the fridge essentially running flat out whenever it was switched on. The Uno also logs temperature to a server so [Rick] can make sure temperatures remain in the proper range.
We’ve seen some great beverage-cooling hacks over the years. If you’ve mastered your own hacky methods of keeping the colas chilled, don’t hesitate to let us know on the tipsline.
7 thoughts on “Garage Fridge Gets New DIY Controller”
Handy to know when one’s doing any kind of controller. e.g. washing machine, etc. Especially if right to repair doesn’t exist.
Oh dear…
You can’t just put a thermistor in there to trigger a relay with a bit of hysteresis? You need a web server to signal a smart plug to run the compressor.
At least it is a hack by all definitions.
Could also just use an ESP32 instead of grafting on a second micro because “Arduino”.
Or they could have bought a universal fridge thermostat off of aliexpress for two bucks.
But then it wouldn’t have been a hack.
It was what I had laying around in the parts bin. So zero cost.
One can have a replacement fridge thermostat – new, compatible – for a few bucks: That same simple and effective, analog old-school kind, cheap, robust. That would equally deserve an article.
Replacing it with a relatively performant dual-core, Bt+Wifi enabled MCU AND and Arduino Uno AND the worst possible of environmental sensor -namely the DHT11- is:
a regression, a time-consuming lost cause, convoluted bad engineering, and no example to follow.
And making an article about it is just bad karma, making “hack” a pejorative term.
But we´re all used to pointless articles here about pathetic over-engineered solutions where bad code is sprayed over a group of micro-controllers idling in asynchronous unison.
My point is that such things deserve a category on their own, the waste-of-the-week.
Now let´s have the sycophants shriek “but show us your projects if you can do better”
“Be careful with the cheap AliExpress thermostat model STC-1000, because the probe is not galvanically isolated from the mains electricity. Use a step-down power supply
