Linux On Android Provides Inexpensive, Powerful Computing

In some parts of the world it’s common for cell service providers to sell new phones at a price significantly below market value, with the caveat that these phones are locked to that service provider alone. It’s questionable whether this practice is good for consumers, but as [Gabriel Broussard Korr] notes, it’s an opportunity for hackers: since it’s possible to run a Linux environment on these phones, they make an inexpensive source of quite powerful computing hardware.

In this case, [Gabriel] was using the Moto G Power 2024, which has 128 GB of storage, 12 GB of RAM, and costs less than $50 when carrier-locked. Rather than trying to install a mobile-oriented Linux distribution (such as postmarketOS), [Gabriel] installed Termux, a terminal emulator which provides a Linux environment within Android. Before doing this, he set up the phone and configured a number of settings for a better Linux experience. Since automatic updates can interfere with these settings, and since none of the provided settings effectively disable these, he used NetGuard to block Internet access from the updater app and from Google Play services.

The next step was to actually install Termux, as well as an X11 extension and an app which exposes an API for Termux. The desktop environment (XFCE in this case) was installed through Termux, and [Gabriel] wrote a shell script to go through the steps of starting it. XFCE worked well on mobile devices because of its full-desktop zoom capability. Even running Linux indirectly, the experience was smooth; [Gabriel] found that GIMP, Shotcut, and VS Code all performed well.

It’s not quite the same set of software, but we’ve previously featured a guide to setting up a similar Linux environment using Termux and AnLinux. Lindroid provides a similar containerized Linux environment; on the other hand, you can also use postmarketOS to make a server from an old phone.