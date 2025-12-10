A Musically-Reactive LED Christmas Tree

Regular Christmas trees don’t emit light, nor do they react to music. If you want both things in a holiday decoration, consider this build from [dbmaking].

An ESP32-D1 mini runs the show here. It’s hooked up to a strip of WS2812B addressable LEDs. The LED strip is placed on a wooden frame resembling the shape of a traditional Christmas tree. Ping-pong balls are then stacked inside the wooden frame such that they act as a light diffuser for the LEDs behind. The microcontroller is also hooked up to an INMP441 omnidirectional MEMS microphone module. This allows the ESP32 to detect sound and flash the LEDs in time, creating a colorful display that reacts to music. This is achieved by using the WLED web installer to set the display up in a sound reactive mode.

It’s a fun build, and we’d love to tinker around with coding more advanced visualizer effects for a build like this. We’ve seen builds that go the other way, too, by toning down excessive blinkiness in Christmas decorations.