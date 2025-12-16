Laser Cutter Plus CYMK Spraypaint Equals Full-Color Prints

This is one of those fun hacks that come about from finding a product and going “I wonder if I could…” — in this case, artist/YouTuber [Wesley Treat] found out his favourite vendor makes spray cans in CYMK colours– that is the Cyan, Yellow, Magenta and blacK required for subtractive printing. Which got him wondering: can I make full-colour prints with this paint?

His answer was “yes”, and the process to do so is fairly simple. First, split the image into colour channels, generate a half-tone pattern for each one, and carve it out of MDF on the laser. Then spray the MDF with the appropriate colour spray paint. Press the page against each block in turn, and voila! A full colour print block print, albeit at very low DPI compared to your average inkjet.

Now, you might be wondering, why half-tone instead of mixing? Well, it turns out that these CYMK paints are too opaque for that to work in a block-printing process. At least with a naive spray technique; [Weseley] does admit a very fine mist might be able to make that work. The second question is why not just hook the rattle cans into a CNC machine for a paint-based mega inkjet? That’s a great question and we hope someone tries it, but [Weseley] evidently likes block-printing so he tried that first.

Laser-ablating enough MDF away to make decent print blocks took too long for [Weseley]’s tastes, however, so he switched to using mylar stencils. Instead of spraying a block and pressing onto it, the paint is sprayed through the stencil. The 10 mil Mylar not only cuts faster, but can support finer detail. Though the resulting prints loose some of the artistic flair the inconsistencies block printing brings, it probably looks better.

Thanks to [Keith Olson] for the tip.