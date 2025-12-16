Memory At The Speed Of Light

Look inside a science fiction computer, and you’ll probably see tubes and cubes that emit light. Of course, it’s for effect, but the truth is, people do think light computing may be the final frontier of classical computing power. Engineers at the University of Southern California Information Sciences Institute and the University of Wisconsin-Madison are showing off a workable photonic latch — a memory element that uses light.

The device uses a commercial process (GlobalFoundries (GF) Fotonix Silicon Photonics platform) and, like a DRAM, regenerates periodically to prevent loss of the memory contents.

On the device, you’ll find a combination of tiny photodiodes, micro-ring resonators, and optical waveguides. Simulations show the memory element can operate at 20 GHz and might even be readable at 50 or 60 GHz.

If you want to dive deeper, the work is based on a paper from earlier in the year.