The Lethal Danger Of Combining Welding And Brake Cleaner

With the availability of increasingly cheaper equipment, welding has become far more accessible these days. While this is definitely a plus, it also comes with the elephant-sized asterisk that as with any tool you absolutely must take into account basic safety precautions for yourself and others. This extends to the way you prepare metal for welding, with [Dr. Bernard], AKA [ChubbyEmu] recently joining forces with [styropyro] to highlight the risks of cleaning metal with brake cleaner prior to welding.
Much like with common household chemicals used for cleaning, such as bleach and ammonia, improper use of these can produce e.g. chlorine gas, which while harmful is generally not lethal. Things get much more serious with brake cleaner, containing tetrachloroethylene. As explained in the video, getting brake cleaner on a rusty part to clean it and then exposing it to the intensive energies of the welding process suffices to create phosgene.
Used as a devastating chemical weapon during World War I, phosgene does not dissolve or otherwise noticeably reduce in potency after it enters the lungs. Instead it clings to surfaces where it attacks and destroys proteins and DNA until the affected person typically dies from disruption of the lung’s blood-air barrier and subsequent pulmonary edema. Effectively your lungs fill with liquid, your blood oxygen saturation drops and at some point your body calls it quits.
The video is based on a real case study, where in 1982 a previously healthy 23-year old man accidentally inhaled phosgene, was admitted to the ER before being rushed to the ICU. Over the course of six days he deteriorated, developed a fever and passed away after his heart stopped pumping properly due to ventricular fibrillation.
Basically, if you are off minding your own business and suddenly smell something like musty hay or freshly cut grass when nobody is mowing the lawn, there’s a chance you just inhaled phosgene. Unlike in the video, where the victim keeps welding and waits a long time before going to the ER, immediate treatment can at least give you a shot at recovery if the exposure was mild enough.
As with laser safety, prevention is the best way to stay healthy. In the case of welding it’s essential to fully cover up your skin as there is intense UV radiation from the work area, protect your eyes with a quality welding mask and ideally wear a respirator especially when welding indoors. Show your eyes, lungs and skin how much you love them by taking good care of them — and please don’t use brake cleaner to prep parts for welding.
6 thoughts on “The Lethal Danger Of Combining Welding And Brake Cleaner”
“and please don’t use brake cleaner to prep parts for welding.”
Non-chlorinated brake cleaner is safe.
Do not weld on galvanized metal as it also produces toxic products that can kill you.
It’s worth noting that the case study is not from welding, but some other source of “concentrated gas”.
With tetrachloroethylene being quite volatile, you’d have to be very quick to have enough of it still on the surface and close enough to the welding to produce enough phosgene. It seems you would need at least a milliliter of reaction mass to exceed the 0.2 ppm exposure limit in 5 m³ of air.
Of course worth avoiding, but again a youtube video that attempts to make things scarier than they practically are.
Yup.
It’s a theoretical hazard when brazing refrigeration lines too, but I didn’t think it happens too often.
Brake cleaner is one of the few good chemicals we can still get in California. It works for cleaning out the straws for expanding foam insulation, which otherwise get clogged after first use and you gotta toss the foam, no matter how much you have left. Great stuff, brake cleaner (see what I did there?)
I was surprised to see so much about phosgene gas without mention of its use in chemical warfare.
So… let’s say I did clean something with brake cleaner and then wanted to weld it. Would simply waiting for it to dry and working outside be good enough?
Is it common to weld in an enclosed space? I think my garage would fill up with fumes in less than 10 seconds if I did that. I at least have the garage door open if I weld and that’s with no extra chemicals. But then, I barely weld and don’t have much experience either.
Thinks like this where you can get a lethal dose before you even know you are being harmed are scary.
