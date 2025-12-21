Origami On Another Level With 3D Printing

Origami has become known as a miracle technique for designers. Elegant compliant mechanisms can leverage the material properties of a single geometry in ways that are sometimes stronger than those of more complicated designs. However, we don’t generally see origami used directly in 3D printed parts. [matthew lim] decided to explore this uncharted realm with various clever designs. You can check out the video below.

First, [matthew] converts some basic folds into thin 3D printed sheets with thinner portions on crease lines. This allows the plastic to be stiff along flat portions and flexible in bends. Unfortunately, this becomes more difficult with more complicated designs. Crease lines become weak and overstrained to the point of failure, requiring an adjusted method.

With a bit of digging, [matthew] finds some prior work mentioning folds on alternative sides of the panels. Using offset panels allows for complex folds with improved traits, allowing for even thicker panels. [matthew] also experimented with more compliant mechanism-focused prints, twisting cylinders that contract.

This type of 3D printing is always fascinating, as it pushes the limits of what you think is possible with 3D printing alone. If you want more mind-bending 3D printing goodness, check out this mechanism that contracts when you try pulling it apart!