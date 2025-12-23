Libxml2 Narrowly Avoids Becoming Unmaintained

In an excellent example of one of the most overused XKCD images, the libxml2 library has for a little while lost its only maintainer, with [Nick Wellnhofer] making good on his plan to step down by the end of the year.

While this might not sound like a big deal, the real scope of this problem is rather profound. Not only is libxml2 part of GNOME, it’s also used as dependency by a huge number of projects, including web browsers and just about anything that processes XML or XSLT. Not having a maintainer in the event that a fresh, high-risk CVE pops up would obviously be less than desirable.

As for why [Nick] stepped down, it’s a long story. It starts in the early 2000s when the original author [Daniel Veillard] decided he no longer had time for the project and left [Nick] in charge. It should be said here that both of them worked as volunteers on the project, for no financial compensation. This when large companies began to use projects like libxml2 in their software, and were happy to send bug reports. Beyond a single Google donation it was effectively unpaid work that required a lot of time spent on researching and processing potential security flaws sent in.

Of note is that when such a security report comes in, the expectation is that you as a volunteer software developer drop everything you’re working on and figure out the cause, fix and patched-by-date alongside filing a CVE. This rather than you getting sent a merge request or similar with an accompanying test case. Obviously these kind of cases seems to have played a major role in making [Nick] burn out on maintaining both libxml2 and libxslt.

Fortunately for the project two new developers have stepped up to take over as maintainers, but it should be obvious that such churn is not a good sign. It also highlights the central problem with the conflicting expectations of open source software being both totally free in a monetary fashion and unburdened with critical bugs. This is unfortunately an issue that doesn’t seem to have an easy solution, with e.g. software bounties resulting in mostly a headache.