The Shockley 4-Layer Diode In 2026

The physicist William Shockley is perhaps today best known for three things: his role in the invention of the transistor, his calamitous management of Shockley Semiconductor which led to a mass defection of employees and precipitated the birth of the Silicon Valley we know, and his later descent into promoting eugenics. This was not the sum of his work though, and [David Prutchi] has been experimenting with a now-mostly-forgotten device that bears the Shockley name (PDF), after finding one used in an early heart pacemaker circuit. His findings are both comprehensive and fascinating.

The Shockley diode, or 4-layer diode as it later became known, is as its name suggests a two terminal device with a 4-layer NPNP structure. It can be modeled as a pair of complementary transistors in parallel with a reverse biased diode, and the avalanche breakdown characteristics of that diode when a particular voltage is applied to it provide the impetus to turn on the two transistors. This makes it a voltage controlled switch, that activates when the voltage across it reaches that value.

The PDF linked above goes into the Shockley diode applications, and in them we find a range of relaxation oscillators, switches, and logic circuits. The oscillators in particular could be made with the barest minimum of components, important in a time when each semiconductor device could be very expensive. It may have faded into obscurity as it was superseded by more versatile 4-layer devices such as the PUJT or silicon-controlled switch and then integrated circuits, but he makes the point that its thyristor cousin is still very much with us.

This appears to be the first time we’ve featured a 4-layer diode, but we’ve certainly covered the genesis of the transistor in the past.