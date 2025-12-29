The 39th annual Chaos Communication Congress (39C3) is underway, and it kicked off with a talk that will resonate deeply with folks in the Hackaday universe. [Kliment] gave an impassioned invitation for everyone to start making hardware based on his experience both in the industry and in giving an intro-to-surface-mount workshop to maybe thousands of hackers over the years.
His main points are that the old “hardware is hard” cliche is overdone. Of course, working on a complicated high-reliability medical device isn’t child’s play, but that’s not where you start off. And getting started in hardware design and hobby-scale manufacture has never been easier or cheaper, and the open-source tooling gives you a foot in the door.
He tells the story of an attendee at a workshop who said “I kept waiting for the hard part to come, but then I was finished.” Starting off with the right small-scale projects, learning a few techniques, and ramping up skills built on skills is the way to go. ([Kliment] is a big proponent of hand-placed hot-plate reflow soldering, and we concur.)
This is the talk that you want to show to your software friends who are hardware-curious. It’s also a plea for more experimentation, more prototyping, more hacking, and simply more people in the hardware / DIY electronics scene. Here at Hackaday, it’s maybe preaching to the choir, but sometimes it’s just nice to hear saying it all out loud.
One thought on “39C3: Hardware, And The Hard Bit”
Kliment has through the time I have known him been a major player in so many Opensource projects it amazes me. I am often more surprised to not see his name on a project than to see it there.
He did an amazing job helping us on the V2 Smoothieboard (very much saved us). We owe more than we can ever repay.
The amount he gives to opensource (and for the most part anyone who needs help) is an example to follow for everyone.
