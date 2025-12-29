Only Known Copy Of UNIX V4 Recovered From Tape

UNIX version 4 is quite special on account of being the first UNIX to be written in C instead of PDP-11 ASM, but it was also considered to have been lost to the ravages of time. Joyfully, we can report that the more than fifty year old magnetic tape that was recently discovered in a University of Utah storeroom did in fact contain the UNIX v4 source code. As reported by Tom’s Hardware, [Al Kossow] of Bitsavers did the recovery by passing the raw flux data from the tape read head through the ReadTape program to reconstruct the stored data.

Since the tape was so old there was no telling how much of the data would still be intact, but fortunately it turned out that the tape was not only largely empty, but the data that was on it was in good nick. You can find the recovered files here, along with a README, with Archive.org hosting the multi-GB raw tape data. The recovered data includes the tape file in SimH format and the filesystem

Suffice it to say that you will not run UNIX v4 on anything other than a PDP-11 system or emulated equivalent, but if you want to run its modern successors in the form of BSD Unix, you can always give FreeBSD a shot.

  1. sound like the University of Utah storeroom need to do more cleaning. Something that is over 50 years old sounds like those people who have a 2 car garage packed with so much stuff there is just a path, while they park their new cars outside.

  2. Are single task OSes simple?

    Are FIG Forth and Intel MCS BASIC-52 examples?

    for what languages was UNIX V4 written in?

    AI Overview

    UNIX Version 4 (V4) was primarily written in the C
    programming language, with some parts remaining i
    n assembly language. This version, released in 1973,
    was a major turning point as it was the first Unix
    kernel to be largely written in a high-level language.

    The use of C, which was developed alongside
    Unix at Bell Labs by Dennis Ritchie, allowed the
    operating system to be more portable across
    different computer architectures, a revolutionary
    concept at the time. The remaining assembly
    code was mainly used for low-level,
    processor-specific tasks like initial booting and
    direct hardware interfacing, where C could not
    provide the necessary control or performance
    benefits.

    Earlier versions of Unix (V0 through V3) had
    been written almost entirely in assembly
    language, with some utilities in the B language.
    The development of the C language was
    specifically
    motivated by the need for a portable and
    efficient systems programming language
    to rewrite the operating system.

    are mulitasking OSes complex?

    Yes, multitasking operating systems (OSes)
    are inherently complex because they must
    manage multiple processes simultaneously,
    requiring sophisticated scheduling algorithms,
    memory management, and resource allocation
    to give users the illusion of true parallel execution,
    especially with preemptive multitasking, which is
    more advanced than simpler cooperative
    methods. This complexity involves the OS
    constantly switching between tasks (context
    switching), prioritizing critical functions, and
    handling potential resource conflicts, all
    while maintaining system responsiveness
    and stability.

    Key Complexities in Multitasking OSes:

    Cooperative vs. Preemptive Multitasking:

    who funded UNIX V4?

    UNIX V4 (Fourth Edition), released in 1973,
    wasn’t “funded” in the modern commercial
    sense; it was an internal research project
    developed by AT&T Bell Labs, primarily by
    Ken Thompson, Dennis Ritchie, and others,
    using internal resources and equipment like
    the PDP-11 minicomputer. They initially
    secured a new computer by promising Bell
    Labs’ patent department to build software
    for them, making it a passion project that
    evolved into a landmark operating system,
    funded by Bell Labs’ research budget.

    Key Funding & Development Details:

    Developer: AT&T Bell Laboratories
    (Western Electric). Key People: Ken
    Thompson, Dennis Ritchie, Doug McIlroy,
    Joe Ossanna.

    In essence, UNIX V4 was an outgrowth
    of Bell Labs’ research efforts, leveraging
    internal funding and resources rather
    than external.

