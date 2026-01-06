Tired Of Burnt Fingers? Try PID Tuning The Hot Glue Gun

Hot glue guns are pretty simple beasts: there’s an on/off switch, a heating element, and a source of current, be it battery or wired. You turn it on, and the heater starts warming up; eventually you can start extruding the thermoplastic sticks we call “hot glue”. Since there’s no temperature control, the longer you run the gun, the warmer it gets until it is inevitably hotter than you actually want– either burning you or oozing thermoplastic out the tip. [Mellow_Labs] was sick of that after a marathon hot-glue session, and decided to improve on his hot glue gun with PID tuning in the video embedded below.
PID tuning is probably a familiar concept to most of you, particularly those who have 3D printers, where it’s used in exactly the same way [Mellow_Labs] puts it to work in the hot glue gun. By varying the input (in this case the power to the heater) proportional both to the Parameter (in this case, temperature) as well as the Integral and Derivative of that value, you can have a much steadier control than more naive algorithms, like the simple “on/off” thermostat that leads to large temperature swings.
In this case [Mellow_Labs] is implementing the PID control using a thermistor that looks like it came from a 3D printer, and a MOSFET driven by an RP2040. Microcontroller gets its power via the hot glue gun’s battery fed through a buck converter. Since he has them, a small OLED screen displays temperature, which is set with a pair of push-buttons. Thus, one can set a temperature hot enough to melt the glue, but low enough to avoid oozing or third degree burns.
He does not share the code he’s running on the RP2040, but if you are inspired to replicate this project and don’t want to roll your own, there are plenty of example PID scripts out there, like the one in this lovely robot. No, PID isn’t reserved for thermostats– but if you are controlling heat, it’s not reserved for electric, either. Some intrepid soul put built a PID controller for a charcoal BBQ once.
2 thoughts on “Tired Of Burnt Fingers? Try PID Tuning The Hot Glue Gun”
So it’s nothing but a cheap clickbait. Please fuck off then.
I’m surprised there is not a good commercial product yet.
There are many uses for a proper digital control loop.. Sure, to prevent overheating, but also to shut down when not operated for longer, to heat up faster and to glue styrofoam at lower temp.
On the whish list: make the cable a little longer (3m?), I dont need wireless and batteries. No extra stand
Replace the integrated stand bracket. I have one with a longer nozzle, immensely useful, but touches the table when resting. Maybe make it rest on the side like the Hallo FR301?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)