Regardless of what your opinion is on cult-classic movies that got mixed-to-negative box office reviews when they were released, you have to admire the ones that went all out on practical effects and full-size constructions rather than CGI and scale models. Case in point the 1976 satirical comedy film The Big Bus that featured an absolutely massive articulated double-decker bus. With 32 wheels and multiple levels you’d think that a scale model would be used since most interior shots were done in the studio, but instead they built a real bus.
In this video by [Timeworn lengends] the genesis and details of the vehicle are covered. At the core of this road-worthy bus are two cabover International trucks, which were temporarily attached with a quick-release mechanism and required a second driver for the rear section who followed radio instructions for steering. In 1976 dollars, the entire bus prop cost between $250,000 and $500,000 USD to construct — making it one of the most expensive props ever made, especially considering the relatively low budget.
A fiberglass shell gave the bus its characteristic design, with the over the top ‘nuclear reactor’ propulsion befitting the comedy satire. Although the bowling alley and swimming pool were not really inside the bus, there was a functional bar installed along with the functional cockpit at the front.
Despite the movie flopping at the box office and critics being very mixed on its merits, it’s hard to deny that this bus prop is very unique and probably has a big part in why the movie has become a cult classic. As for the closest real-life equivalent, there is the articulated, double-decker Neoplan Jumbocruiser, which had its own troubled history.
7 thoughts on “The Full-Sized 32-Wheeled, Articulated Bus Built For A 1976 Movie”
I’ve never even heard of this movie. That bus looks pretty awesome. And, thanks for using contemporaneous dollars for the cost!
Yeah they went hard in the 70s. The iconic 12-wheeled Landmaster vehicle from the 1977 film Damnation Alley cost around $300,000 to $350,000 to build in 1976, a significant sum for the time, with some sources placing it closer to $500,000. $1.7-2.9m in today bucks.
Damnation alley cost $8 million to make and only brought in $4m in overall revenue. $1,250,956 of that came in its first 9 days from 64 theaters.
The Big Bus was originally budgeted around $2 million but ultimately costing approximately $6 million to produce, It earned a total domestic gross revenue of $3,540,307.
So going big really didnt pay off in either case.
Between $250,,, and 500,000… that’s a lot. Consumer cars from that era were under $10,000 new. A basic car would be bought new for about $5,000
I need to find this film, I like comedy and never heard of this. Plus my pre-K self would have been excited over that huge bus!!
“The aerodynamics work! He’s breaking wind at 90!”
I remember watching this film a Saturday evening when I was a kid. It was quite fun. But I always presumed that a lot of the sequences were miniatures (specifically the one at the end, where the two halves of the bus disconnect and go each one on their own).
In 1976, CGI wasn’t realistically capable of doing that bus. It would probably cost more and take longer than than it did to build the bus.
In 1977, Star Wars used wire frame animations. It certainly had a much bigger budget than “The Big Bus”.
