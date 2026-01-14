Dad Makes Kid’s Balance Bike Into Electric Snow Trike Like A Boss

The balance bikes toddlers are rocking these days look like great fun, but not so great in the snow. Rather than see his kid’s favourite toy relegated to shed until spring, [John Boss] added electric power, and an extra wheel to make one fun-looking snow trike. Like a boss, you might say.

Physically, the trike is a delta configuration: two rear wheels and one front, though as you can see the front wheel has been turned into a ski. That’s not the most stable configuration, but by shifting the foot pegs to the front wheel and keeping the electronics down low, [John] is able to maintain a safe center of gravity. He’s also limiting the throttle so kiddo can’t go dangerously fast– indeed, the throttle control is in the rear electronics component. The kid just has a big green “go” button.

Bit-banging the throttle, combined with the weight of the kiddo up front, creates a strong tendency towards wheel-spin, but [John] fixes that with a some cleverly printed TPU paddles zip-tied to the harbor-freight wheels and tires he’s hacked into use. Those wheels are fixed to a solid axle that’s mounted to flat plate [John] had made up to attach to the bike frame. It’s all surprisingly solid, given that [John] is able to demonstrate the safety factor by going for a spin of his own. We would have done the same.

We particularly like the use of a tool battery for hot-swappable power. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a kid’s toy get the tool battery treatment, but you aren’t limited to mobile uses. We’ve seen the ubiquitous 18V power packs in everything from fume extractors to a portable powerpack that can even charge a Tesla.