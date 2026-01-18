Accurately Aiming Audio With An Ultrasonic Array

When [Electron Impressions] used a powerful ultrasonic array to project a narrow beam of sound toward a target, he described it as potentially useful in getting someone’s attention from across a crowded room without disturbing other people. This is quite a courteous use compared to some of the ideas that occur to us, and particularly compared to the crowd-control applications that various militaries and police departments put directional speakers to.

Regardless of how one uses it, however, the physics behind such directional speakers is interesting. Normal speakers tend to disperse their sound widely because the size of the diaphragm is small compared to the wavelength of the sound they produce; just like light waves passing through a pinhole or thin slit, the sound waves diffract outwards in all directions from their source. Audible frequencies have wavelengths too long to make a handheld directional speaker, but ultrasonic waves are short enough to work well; [Electron Impressions] used 40 kHz, which has a wavelength of just eight millimeters. To make the output even more directional, he used an array of evenly-spaced parallel emitters, which interfere constructively to the front and destructively to the sides.

Ultrasound shouldn’t be audible, but sound waves travel slightly faster in high-pressure air than in low-pressure air. Since sound waves are just variations in pressure, this means that at high enough amplitudes, they change their own shape as they travel through air, tending to merge together somewhat into lower-frequency waves. When amplitude modulation is applied to the ultrasonic signal, the air itself demodulates it into audible sound (the audio quality isn’t wonderful, but still recognizable). [Electron Impressions] demonstrated the completed device, and it’s possible to hear a clear difference in intensity when it’s pointed at the microphone. It’s also possible to reflect the sound beam off hard surfaces, though multiple reflections tend to decrease the directivity when used indoors.

The circuit itself is very similar to another which we’ve covered before, down to the 555 timer used in the ultrasonic driver, and the overall approach is very reminiscent of this directional ultrasonic array.