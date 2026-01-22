PlayStation 3 Emulator RPCS3 Can Almost Play Three-Quarters Of PS3 Games

Although already having entered the territory of ‘retro gaming’, the Sony PlayStation 3 remains a notoriously hard to emulate game console. Much of this is to blame on its unique PowerPC-based Cell processor architecture, which uses a highly parallel approach across its asymmetric multi-core die that is very hard to map to more standard architectures like those in today’s x86 and ARM CPUs. This makes it even more amazing that the RPCS3 emulator team has now crossed the 70% ‘playable’ threshold on their compatibility list.

This doesn’t mean that you can fire up these games on any purported ‘gaming system’, as the system requirements are pretty steep. If you want any kind of enjoyable performance the recommended PC specifications feature an Intel 10th generation 6-core CPU, 16 GB of dual-channel RAM and a NVIDIA RTX 2000 or AMD RX 5000 series GPU or better.

It should be noted here also that the ‘playable’ tag in the compatibility list means that the game can be completed without game breaking glitches. Performance remains an issue, with very creative optimizations through e.g. the abuse of x86 SIMD instructions remaining the topic of research by the emulator developers. Yet as original PS3 hardware gradually becomes less available, the importance of projects like RPCS3 will become more important.

Header: Evan-Amos, Public domain.