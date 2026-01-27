Servicing The ‘Not Serviceable’ Bearings On A Vacuum Power Head

Everyone knows that bearings are a consumable wear item, and that the power head of a vacuum likely contains bearings that will eventually need to be replaced. Yet when the manufacturer wants you to toss out the entire roller and pay $80 for the privilege, that feels rather steep and unnecessary. In the case of [Mark Furneaux], the roller in the power head of his Filter Queen brand vacuum felt particularly over the top to toss, since it’s all fancy wood with very durable brushes.

One of the bearings had stopped being a bearing, resulting in the plastic that held it in place beginning to melt. Fortunately the damage hadn’t progressed to the point where printing a replacement was necessary, so instead it was time to figure out how to remove the bearings without permanent damage. The trick that the manufacturer used was to peen the ends of the metal shafts that the bearings fit onto, requiring some Dremel action to convince them to come off.

After some careful modifications like this, the remnants of the old bearings came off and their replacements could go on. Due to the metal shaft modifications, it is now mostly the plastic caps on either end which grip the bearings, but it seems to work well enough. For $2 in bearings and some labor on [Mark]’s end, he managed to keep a perfectly good roller brush out of the landfill, and future bearing replacements should be much easier.