Post-rampocalyptic Chip-Swap Provides Desktop Memory At Laptop Prices

When you can buy something at a low price in one location, and sell it at a higher price somewhere else, you’re engaged in what economists call “arbitrage”. We’re not sure if desoldering DDR5 chips from laptop SO-DIMMs to populate a custom PCB to create much-more-expensive desktop memory counts as arbitrage, but it certainly counts as a hack. [VIK-on], who built the cards, claims he’s getting DDR5 performance at almost DDR3 prices. Nice!

Specifically, he’s put together a 32 GB UDIMM from donor chips from two 16 GB SO-DIMMs. The memory chips themselves aren’t enough to make a stick of RAM, however: the part where we wish we had more details was in the firmware. The firmware identifies this DIY DIMM as an ADATA AX5U6500C3232G-DCLARWH, specifically. [VIK-on] is still performing stability tests, if those go well, we’re told to expect a how-to guide.

[VIK-on] is in Russia, so SO-DIMM rates may differ in your local market, but he claims walkaway costs of 17,015 ₽ — about $218 or €188, an astounding price for DDR5 in these dark days.

Some say soldering SIMMs seems severe, but hardly strange to Hackaday, and desperate times call for desperate measures. It’s ether that or optimize software, and who wants go to that effort?