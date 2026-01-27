Smoothie Bikes Turned Into Game Controllers

Smoothie bikes are a great way to make a nutritious beverage while getting a workout at the same time. [Tony Goacher] was approached by a local college, though, which had a problem with this technology. Namely, that students were using them and leaving them filthy. They posed a simple question—could these bikes become something else?

[Tony’s] solution was simple—the bikes would be turned into game controllers. This was easily achieved by fitting a bi-color disc into the blender assembly. As the wheel on the bike turns, it spins up the blender, with the disc inside. An ESP32 microcontroller paired with a light sensor is then able to count pulses as the disc spins, getting a readout of the blender’s current RPM. Working backwards, this can then be calculated out into the bike’s simulated road speed and used to play a basic game on an attached Raspberry Pi. Notably, the rig is setup such that the Raspberry Pi and one bike connect to an access point hosted by the other bike. This is helpful, because it means neither bike has too many dangling cables that could get caught up in a wheel or chain.

We’ve seen many amusing game peripherals over the years, from salad spinners to turntables. Video after the break.