We were talking on the podcast about rope. But not just any rope – especially non-stretchy rope for using in a mechanical context. The hack in question was a bicycle wheel that swapped out normal metal spokes for lighter and stronger high-density polypropylene weave, and if you can tension up a bike wheel and ride it around, you know it’s not your garden-variety twine.
Now, it just so happens that I’ve got basically the same stuff in my parts drawer: some 1 mm diamaeter Dyneema-brand rope. This is an amazing material. It’s rated to a breaking strength of 195 kg (430 lbs) yet it weighs just under one gram per meter, and if you buy the pre-stretched variant, it’s guaranteed to stretch less than 1% of its length under load. It’s flexible, wears well, and is basically in every way superior to braided steel wire.
It’s nearly magical, and it’s just what you need if you’re making a cable robot or anything where the extreme strength and non-elongation characteristic are important. It’s one of those things that there’s just no substitute for when you need it, and that’s why I have some in my secret-ingredients drawer. What else is in there? Some high-temperature tape, low-temperature solder, and ultra-light-weight M3 PEEK screws for airplane building.
But our conversation got me thinking about the parts, materials, and products that are unique: for which there is just no reasonable substitute. I’m sure the list gets longer the more interesting projects or disciplines that you’re into. What are your secret ingredients, and what’s the specific niche that they fit into?
3 thoughts on “Secret Ingredients”
There’s a wide range of types of bolts and fasteners, and knowing that these exist and are available at the hardware store can make a lot of difference.
Just yesterday I needed a way to attach a board to a ramp for a snowmobile, and I used carriage bolts: rounded heads won’t bother the skis. My customer (victim?) was happy, but wanted the holes to be metal lined and described this funny metal tube with a wide lip around the top, I showed him a T-nut, and “yeah, that’s what I want”. Big T-nut and now the hole won’t wear or tear.
Knowing a bunch of types of fasteners (and where to get them) is useful for making things.
I’ve got a couple of fishing lure boxes with fasteners in multiple sizes in the workshop. Including Clevis pins, Hitch pins, and Lynch pins.
Dyneema is used for the lines on a kitesurfing kite. I’ve trusted my life to it many times. Amazing stuff.
Sounds like an ideal material for winching my 1200 pound dock out of the lake in the fall. I use steel rope now and am in constant fear of what should happen if it breaks. ChatGPT is always full of helful ideas for pizza toppings and home improvement tasks and suggested draping blankets over it, which I will do next fall.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)