Keeping a cool head is difficult at the best of times, least of all when it’s summer and merely thinking of touching bare skin to the pavement already gets you a second-degree burn. Unfortunately, it’s not possible to spend all summer in an air-conditioned room, but what if you took said room with you? Introducing [Hyperspace Pirate]’s air-conditioned vest.
Following on from last time’s adventures with a battery-powered air-conditioner that merely blew cold air onto one’s overheating body, this time the same compressor is used for a more compact build.
Since obviously using your body as part of the condenser would be uncomfortable, instead a heat exchanger was used that transfers the delicious frosty cold to water-filled tubing, zip-tied inside a very fashionable vest.
The basic unit runs on a couple of LiPo packs, but a solar-powered circuit was also built and tested using two small-ish panels. Of course, the requisite backpack-sized setup for that configuration is somewhat bulky, but at least the panels can also provide shade in addition to power for the compressor, hitting two fiery birds with one frosty stone.
Compared to one of those solar-powered caps with a built-in fan, this unit with some refinement could actually be an improvement, as well as keeping you a lot chillier. We’re looking forward to [Hyperspace]’s trial runs in the upcoming Floridian summer, as well as future chilling adventures.
3 thoughts on “Making A DIY Refrigerated Vest With Battery And Solar Power”
Somewhat related: has anyone ever rigged up a refrigerator so that its compressor was in a different part of the building, running refrigerant lines to it like a minisplit? That way you don’t have to have this thing buzzing in your kitchen every so often as it leaves crenelated shapes on your power usage graphs. If you put the heat rejection coil in the basement, it might even reduce the humidity down there. (North of 42 degrees in North America, heat is welcome in the basement all year round.)
While split HVAC is efficient for large spaces, for a small, heavily insulated appliance like a fridge, the energy required to pump refrigerant long distances is not really worth it. Additionally a split system would require specialized technicians to install refrigerant lines, increasing upfront costs significantly compared to plug-and-play units. Such an installation may also require permitting and inspection further adding to hassle and expense. Refrigerators consume very little power (less than 5% of an AC unit), so the high cost, complex professional installation, and maintenance for a separate exterior unit do not justify the minor energy savings and minor reduction in noise.
If price is no object $5k+ new, There are commercial reach in refrigerators with remote compressors, They are less efficient, and lack residential safety certifications so they may void warranties or home insurance policies. You may need a buddy that works in AC/refrigeration to get it installed, because many/most professionals wont do residential installs of commercial equipment due to potential liability issues.
