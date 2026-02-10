The Best USB To VGA Converter For The Job

There are many adapters, dongles, and cables designed for interfacing display standards, and no doubt some of you have them in the glue of your entertainment system or work space. They’re great for standards, but what about something that’s not quite standard? [Stephen] has an arcade cabinet with a CRT that runs at an unusual 336 by 262 pixel resolution. It can be driven as 320 by 240 but doesn’t look great, and even that “standard” resolution isn’t supported by many dongles. He’s shared the story of his path to a unique USB to VGA converter which may have application far beyond this arcade machine.

We follow him on a path of discovery, through RP2040 PIOs, simple resistor ladder DACs, and home-made kernel modules, before he arrives at GUD, a USB display protocol with its own upstreamed Linux kernel driver. It’s designed to be used with a Raspberry PI deriving an LCD or HDMI display, but for his task he implemented the protocol on one of the more expensive STM32 series microcontrollers. The result after several false starts and some fiendish PCB routing is a standalone GUD-based USB-to-VGA converter that delivers perfect 34-bit colour at this unusual resolution, and also presumably others if required. It’s a worthwhile read for the many hints it gives on the subject of driving displays, even if you’re not driving an odd cabinet monitor.