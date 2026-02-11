FLOSS Weekly Episode 864: Work Hard, Save Money, Retire Early

This week Jonathan chats with Bill Shotts about The Linux Command Line! That’s Bill’s book published by No Starch Press, all about how to make your way around the Linux command line! Bill has had quite a career doing Unix administration, and has thoughts on the current state of technology. Watch to find out more!

