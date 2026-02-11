Vintage Film Editor Becomes HDMI Monitor

With the convenience of digital cameras and editing software, shooting video today is so easy. But fifty years ago it wasn’t electronics that stored the picture but film, and for many that meant Super 8. Editing Super 8 involved a razor blade and glue, and an editing station, like a small projector and screen, was an essential accessory. Today these are a relatively useless curio, so [Endpoint101] picked one up for not a lot and converted it into an HDMI monitor.

Inside these devices there’s a film transport mechanism and a projection path usually folded with a couple of mirrors. In this case the glass screen and much of the internals have been removed, and an appropriate LCD screen fitted. It’s USB powered, and incorporates a plug-in USB power supply mounted in a UK trailing socket for which there’s plenty of space.

There’s always some discussion whenever a vintage device like this is torn apart as to whether that’s appropriate. These film editors really are ten a penny though, so even those of us who are 8 mm enthusiasts can see beyond this one. The result is a pleasingly retro monitor, which if we’re honest we could find space for ourselves. The full video is below the break. Meanwhile it’s not the first conversion we’ve seen, here’s another Hanimex packing a Raspberry Pi.