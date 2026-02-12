Correlating Electric Cars With Better Air Quality

Although at its face the results seem obvious, a recent study by [Sandrah Eckel] et al. on the impact of electric cars in California is interesting from a quantitative perspective. What percentage of ICE-only cars do you need to replace with either full electric or hybrid cars before you start seeing an improvement in air quality?
A key part of the study was the use of the TROPOMI instrument, part of the European Sentinel-5 Precursor satellite. This can measure trace gases and aerosols in the atmosphere, both of which directly correlate with air quality. The researchers used historical TROPOMI data from 2019 to 2023 in the study, combining this data with vehicle registrations in California and accounting for confounding factors, such as a certain pandemic grinding things to a halt in 2020 and massively improving air quality.
Although establishing direct causality is hard using only this observational data, the researchers did show that the addition of 200 electric vehicles would seem to be correlated to an approximate 1.1% drop in measured atmospheric NO2. This nitrogen oxide is poisonous and fatal if inhaled in large quantities. It’s also one of the pollutants that result from combustion, when at high temperatures nitrogen from the air combines with oxygen molecules.
Considering the massive negative health impact of nitrogen dioxide on human health, any reduction here is naturally welcome. Of course, this substance is only one of the many pollutants generated by cars. We are also seeing a lot of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) generated from car tires, with a significant amount of microplastics coming from this source alone.
Add to this the environmentally toxic additive 6PPD that is added to tires along with e.g. carbon black, all of which help to make tires last longer and resist e.g. UV radiation and ozone exposure. While 6PPD isn’t necessarily directly harmful to humans, the PM2.5 pollution definitely is. As for carbon black and other additives, they’re still the subject of ongoing research.
One of the things that make statistics exciting is that of nuance from understanding the subject matter. Without that the adage of ‘Lies, Big Lies and Statistics’ applies, with spurious correlations being often promoted due to either ignorance or for unsavory purposes.
In the case of this study by [Sandrah Eckel] et al., it would seem that they did their due diligence, and the correlation makes sense objectively, in that having fewer ICE cars in favor of non-ICE cars would improve air quality. That said, as the tires of electric vehicles tend to wear faster due to their heavier weight, it remains to be seen whether it’s a net positive.
Better air quality where the car is operating, but when you factor in the manufacturing process, product life span and source of the initial energy production. I do wonder if it’s not just moving the issue.
No, it isn’t. Because: Many countries (Germany, as an example) already generate more than half of their electrical energy from renewable (and no/low emission) sources, big power plants have better filters than most cars, and even if it were only moving the issue, it’s much better to not generate the pollution where the most people (especially kids) are affected.
You’re out sourcing your chemical production to China because you’ve made it impossible to produce those things in your own country.
You’re destroying jobs and your county’s manufacturing base.
So what if the air is nice, you can’t afford to breathe it!
That’s but one name. There are plenty more doing it.
While electric cars in general are heavier which leads to more tire wear, brake dust is vastly reduced due to electric cars favoring regenerative braking over using the brake pads. See the report from EIT urban mobility, which put the figure at 83%.
If I speculate a bit, I believe that the average electric car weight will decrease, since car companies currently favor more expensive, larger, heavier cars. They will probably need to make more reasonably sized cars to stay relevant going forward.
Customer range anxiety is a big factor driving car weight too – people who have never driven not done a longer than 40 miles round trip in the last 2 years still worry that a 200 mile range is insufficient. It’s not entirely irrational, so I don’t have any good suggestions for dealing with it for one-car families. For multi-car families, a cheap and light weight electric with an 80 – 100 mile range between charges seems like a no brainer though
If they don’t have anywhere to charge it at home, then a 200 mile range may well be insufficient. A regular car can do 600 miles on a tank of diesel, so if you’re commuting 40 miles a day, you only need to stop off to fill it up once a fortnight. With a 200 mile range on an electric car you probably need to go to a public charging point (and spend 20-30 minutes there) 3 times in the same period.
“This nitrogen oxide is poisonous and fatal if inhaled in large quantities”
This applies to everything. The dose makes the poison (or causes lack of oxygen if inert).
“What percentage of ICE-only cars do you need to replace with either full electric or hybrid cars before you start seeing an improvement in air quality?”
If all old ICE-only cars are replaced by modern ones there would also be an improvement.
So the comparison should only be made between modern ICE-only cars and hybrid/EV.
“In the case of this study by [Sandrah Eckel] et al., it would seem that they did their due diligence, and the correlation makes sense objectively, in that having fewer ICE cars in favor of non-ICE cars would improve air quality. That said, as the tires of electric vehicles tend to wear faster due to their heavier weight, it remains to be seen whether it’s a net positive.”
Tires of EV’s do indeed emit particulates. But additionally the energy they use during manufacturing and charging is not 100% clean either. Sometimes it is, but in many of those cases it’s only clean on paper. They just buy clean energy certificates on paper making the other electricity dirtier, so not net benefit.
Exactly. The system only works when you game it.
You had the carbon credit fiasco where Tesla was making billions from rebates (hey I dont blame them!).
Now you’ve got the Chinese dumping EV’s on the market to destroy global competition – as they do in every single industry they want to dominate.
Vehicle life expectancy is going to shrink. Recycling them doesn’t make them green, using them longer does.
But we’ll get more weasel words to justify it.
China has done the best from this race towards “green energy” by exporting most of the equipment used to transition.
That’s not saving the planet, it’s propping up a totalitarian state.
Meanwhile, where all the elements are being mined and processed…
Lets also ignore all the knock on effects of where all that electricity is coming from.
And the processing which goes into the machines/plants which generate that electricity, their lifespans and replacement cycles.
No, let’s just look at one thing in isolation to “prove it’s green”
This is the net zero propaganda con in full swing.
Out source the pollution to places you dont care about.
This isn’t proof that non-ICE is better, its’ justification to try and ban ICE vehicles – so you all have to spend your money to replace things you already have.
I’m reading the same old arguments against EV’s over and over again.
People totally overestimate the amount of electronics that’s needed for an electric car, and underestimate the amount that’s already in your cars, mostly doing things that aren’t even necessary, only nice to have. And the amount of resources that this wastes, for absolutely no reason.
Source: I work for an automotive supplier.
Also, people complain about too heavy EVs, while buying hopelessly oversized SUVs and Pickups.
Take a step back and dial down the social media driven ideology a bit.
