Bruteforcing Accidental Antenna Designs

Antenna design is often referred to as a black art or witchcraft, even by those experienced in the space. To that end, [Janne] wondered—could years of honed skill be replaced by bruteforcing the problem with the aid of some GPUs? Iterative experiments ensued.

[Janne]’s experience in antenna design was virtually non-existent prior to starting, having a VNA on hand but no other knowledge of the craft. Formerly, this was worked around by simply copying vendor reference designs when putting antennas on PCBs. However, knowing that sometimes a need for something specific arises, they wanted a tool that could help in these regards.

The root of the project came from a research paper using an FDTD tool running on GPUs to inversely design photonic nanostructures. Since light is just another form of radio frequency energy, [Janne] realized this could be tweaked into service as an RF antenna design tool. The core simulation engine of the FDTD tool, along with its gradient solver, were hammered into working as an antenna simulator, with [Janne] using LLMs to also tack on a validation system using openEMS, an open-source electromagnetic field solver. The aim was to ensure the results had some validity to real-world physics, particularly important given [Janne] left most of the coding up to large language models. A reward function development system was then implemented to create antenna designs, rank them on fitness, and then iterate further.

The designs produced by this arcane system are… a little odd, and perhaps not what a human might have created. They also didn’t particularly impress in the performance stakes when [Janne] produced a few on real PCBs. However, they do more-or-less line up with their predicted modelled performance, which was promising. Code is on Github if you want to dive into experimenting yourself. Experienced hands may like to explore the nitty gritty details to see if the LLMs got the basics right.

We’ve featured similar “evolutionary” techniques before, including one project that aimed to develop a radio. If you’ve found ways to creatively generate functional hardware from boatloads of mathematics, be sure to let us know on the tipsline!