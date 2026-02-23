One of the issues with nuclear power plants is that they produce long-lived radioactive waste. Storing spent nuclear fuel is a real problem. However, researchers at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have made strides not only to produce more electricity from spent fuel but also to break it down into shorter-lived nuclear waste. [Aman Tripathi] shares the details about NEWTON, a program to fire high-energy protons at a target to produce a flood of neutrons that can interact with nuclear waste. You can read the original press release, too.
Short-lived, of course, is a relative term. Unprocessed spent fuel may be dangerous for about 100,000 years. After the proposed processing, the danger period is down to “only” 300 years. On the plus side, the process generates a lot of heat, which you can convert to electricity in the usual way.
While 300 years is a long time, it isn’t difficult to imagine storing waste for that period of time. So why isn’t this a no-brainer? The process is not efficient. You need cryogenic cooling for superconducting, although there is work to make higher-temperature alternatives.
The other hurdle is power usage. You probably have a microwave oven with a magnetron. The magnetron in this project needs 10 megawatts of power. Researchers hope to process all of the US nuclear waste within the next 30 years.
If you haven’t heard of Jefferson Labs, don’t feel bad. But their YouTube channel is full of fun physics demos that would work well in a science class or with any group of kids. For example, check out “Can it Roll” below.
If you think locking up waste for 100,000 years is easy, keep in mind the oldest Egyptian pyramid is about 5,000 years old. Another alternative is to find a way to use the waste, but that can be challenging as well.
7 thoughts on “Nuclear Waste Remediation By Proton Beam”
I find it a little disturbing that someone drew what looks like a Looney Tunes stick of dynamite with a sharpie on the side of that machine…
It looks an awful lot like an Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator
And thank you, Greenpeace, for conflating radioactive half-life with radiation danger. Put a mole (Approx 6.022*10^27 molecules) of Pu-238 (Half life of 87.7 years) in your left hand and a mole of Pu-244 (Half-life of 8.13×10^7 years) in your right. Excluding criticality results, which one will kill you faster? If you believe Greenpeace’s rhetoric, the Pu-244. If you understand physics and know that half-life is a -decay- rate, the Pu-238.
just what i thought. a half life means its dimmed to 50%. its still lethal after that, only less so.
An half life of 10 millions year is stable enough for our point of view. You are very unlikely to see a decay event from it in your whole life (how course, depends on the number of atoms you’re holding to). Yet, it doesn’t make Pu less toxic. It has the bad tendency of being concentrated in your liver, is carcinogenic, mutagenic and teratogenic. It’s the same kind of material you don’t want in or close to your body (like mercury, or cadmium). If it can be broken up to smaller actinides, which are less chemically active, it can still be a huge saver for life, even if not speaking of radioactivity.
That is very good. Process the material, and cut the time to 300 years.
Before that time has passed, new methods will appear that can finish the processing and turn the material not dangerous.
But if nothing is ever started, nothing will ever be finished.
“We are looking for the nuclear wessels.”
