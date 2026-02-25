If you want smooth top surfaces on your 3D printed parts, a common technique is to turn on ironing in your slicer. This causes the head to drag through the top of the part, emitting a small amount of plastic to smooth the surface. [Make Wonderful Things] asserts that you don’t need to do this time-consuming step. Instead, he proposes using statistical analysis to identify the optimal settings to place the top layer correctly the first time, as shown in the video below.
The parameters he thinks make a difference are line width, flow ratio, and print speed. Picking reasonable step sizes suggested that there were 19,200 combinations of settings to test. Obviously, that’s too many, so he picked up techniques from famous mathematician [George E. P. Box] and also used Bayesian analysis to reduce the amount of printing required to converge on the perfect settings.
Did it work? Judging from the video, it appears to have done so. The best test pieces looked as good as the one that used traditional ironing. Compared to ironing, the non-ironed parts saved about 34% of print time. Not bad.
Of course, there are variations on traditional ironing, so your results may vary.
3 thoughts on “Stop Ironing 3D Prints”
Saves 34% of print time?
Only if the print has two layers and the optimal speed is unchanged from the control.
Otherwise the result wouldn’t be so ’round’, when expressed as a fraction.
Shenanigans!
Yeah that’s what i was thinking too…my current setup is ‘pretty good’ but i definitely see signs of the internal geometry on the top layer. all top layers are not equal.
Not that i want ironing anyways. I save a lot of time by not caring :)
Sometimes I want a piece to friction fit with something else, and i do wind up using a knife to level off the tiny peaks at each U-turn
The link to makerworld in the yt description literally talks about how they hope to combine this with ironing and so the fundamental title of this article is not just incorrect but also proves that whoever wrote it did little to no research.
